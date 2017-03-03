Maison Lagarde is a minimal house located in Montreal, Canada, designed by la SHED architecture. The house is of modest scale and spaces have thus been conceived with the intent of maximizing available surface area. The kitchen, located on the ground floor, adheres to this concept with its compact and highly functional design scheme. The entrance and cloakroom are separated from living spaces by a white kitchen cabinet block that allows light to pass above. The uninterrupted ceiling, meanwhile, provides the space with an accentuated impression of openness. The integrated furniture is distinguished by its minimalistic design and fine finishing details. With their quasi unreal thinness, the countertop edges and panels give the entire room an air of lightness. In heavy contrast, the kitchen island is defined by its matte black surfaces and accessories as well as the masculine character it lends to the room. Its work plan, oriented towards gigantic doors and windows, allows occupants to enjoy views of the entire space. The pervasive minimalism and sobriety of design lines emphasize the lightness of the staircase.