By Francesca Puccio
Maison de Maitre - Brussels
This townhouse was what French people call “un coup de coeur”! Love at first sight.

However before starting the renovation the designer realised everything had to be redone or renovated. Luckily most of the period features could be recuperated but all technical installations and most of the finishes are new.

The idea of the designer was to preserve and enhance the house original style while mixing it with contemporary furniture and features.
She liked to think of this house as an old elegant lady who got her beauty back.

The dining room

The dining room

The dining room and open kitchen

The dining room and open kitchen

View on the kitchen

View on the kitchen

The living room

The living room

The living room

The living room

The entrance hall

The entrance hall

The children bathroom

The children bathroom

The children floor

The children floor

One of the children bedroom

One of the children bedroom

The master bedroom

The master bedroom

View on the corridor

View on the corridor

The master bathroom with a beautiful stained glass window

The master bathroom with a beautiful stained glass window

Francesca Puccio
Interior Design
Bedrooms
  4
    Full Baths
  2
    Style
  Traditional
    Year
  1914
    Square Feet
  3200