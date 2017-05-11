This townhouse was what French people call “un coup de coeur”! Love at first sight.

However before starting the renovation the designer realised everything had to be redone or renovated. Luckily most of the period features could be recuperated but all technical installations and most of the finishes are new.

The idea of the designer was to preserve and enhance the house original style while mixing it with contemporary furniture and features.

She liked to think of this house as an old elegant lady who got her beauty back.