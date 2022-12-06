Magnolia Net Zero Carbon Eco Cabin
Location
Year
2022
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Scandanavian
Details
Square Feet
120
Credits
Posted by
Architect
Builder
From Michael Quirk
120 SF tiny home in Nederland CO built with hemp insulation, reused siding, windows and doors. The goal of the project is to highlight the opportunity we have to turn the construction industry's contribution to climate change on it's head. A carbon negative material pallet, paired with net zero energy usage is the way we need to start building to solve the climate crisis. This project is proof that it can be done, even on a shoestring budget.