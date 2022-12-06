See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
SubscribeSign In
m
Project posted by Michael Quirk

Magnolia Net Zero Carbon Eco Cabin

View 12 Photos
Location
Nederland, Colorado
Year
2022
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Scandanavian

Details

Square Feet
120

Credits

From Michael Quirk

120 SF tiny home in Nederland CO built with hemp insulation, reused siding, windows and doors. The goal of the project is to highlight the opportunity we have to turn the construction industry's contribution to climate change on it's head. A carbon negative material pallet, paired with net zero energy usage is the way we need to start building to solve the climate crisis. This project is proof that it can be done, even on a shoestring budget.