The garden is designed in a very modern and graphic style. Because the home is three stories, with public living spaces located on the top floor, the garden was designed in bars, to look down upon. The deck serves as a focal point for the back garden. A fire bowl on the deck draws you into the space for cocktails in the evening. A vegetable garden of raised steal planters provides food for the table. The garden is visually crisp and inviting, from the street and from each floor of the home. Heliotrope Architects designed the home.