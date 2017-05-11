Magnolia Modern
The garden is designed in a very modern and graphic style. Because the home is three stories, with public living spaces located on the top floor, the garden was designed in bars, to look down upon. The deck serves as a focal point for the back garden. A fire bowl on the deck draws you into the space for cocktails in the evening. A vegetable garden of raised steal planters provides food for the table. The garden is visually crisp and inviting, from the street and from each floor of the home. Heliotrope Architects designed the home.
Narrow- growing beech and sweetgum trees do not obstruct views to and from the home but create scale and connection to the ground plane.
An arbor-covered deck looks out over an oval rain garden planted with a mix of flowering native plants.
Back garden view of raised deck with arbor feature from the main living area.
A view of the entry garden from above.
Credits
- Miranda Estes