Subscribe to Dwell+

Magnolia Modern

By Land Morphology
Magnolia Modern
View Photos

The garden is designed in a very modern and graphic style. Because the home is three stories, with public living spaces located on the top floor, the garden was designed in bars, to look down upon. The deck serves as a focal point for the back garden. A fire bowl on the deck draws you into the space for cocktails in the evening. A vegetable garden of raised steal planters provides food for the table. The garden is visually crisp and inviting, from the street and from each floor of the home. Heliotrope Architects designed the home.

Land Morphology uploaded Magnolia Modern through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Gardens, and Wood Fences, Wall. Narrow- growing beech and sweetgum trees do not obstruct views to and from the home but create scale and connection to the ground plane. Photo of Magnolia ModernView Photos

Narrow- growing beech and sweetgum trees do not obstruct views to and from the home but create scale and connection to the ground plane.

Modern home with Outdoor, Walkways, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, and Side Yard. Photo 2 of Magnolia ModernView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Gardens. An arbor-covered deck looks out over an oval rain garden planted with a mix of flowering native plants. Photo 3 of Magnolia ModernView Photos

An arbor-covered deck looks out over an oval rain garden planted with a mix of flowering native plants.

Modern home with Outdoor, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Raised Planters, and Back Yard. Back garden view of raised deck with arbor feature from the main living area. Photo 4 of Magnolia ModernView Photos

Back garden view of raised deck with arbor feature from the main living area.

Modern home with Outdoor, Walkways, Wood Fences, Wall, and Front Yard. A view of the entry garden from above. Photo 5 of Magnolia ModernView Photos

A view of the entry garden from above.

Credits

Posted By
l
Land Morphology
@landmorphology
Landscape Design
Photographer
  • Miranda Estes

Overview

Location
  • Seattle, Washington