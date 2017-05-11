Lyon Residence

By Diego Pacheco Design Practice
Lyon Residence
Historic mid-century home reorganized around a skylit stair core, creating a luminous hub for an active family. Landscape elements include mature olive trees & succulents in the private garden & colorful maples along the street.

Walnut and Steel stair connecting all floors

Stairs + Wine Room

Breakfast Room - Saarinen Tulip Table, Eames side chairs, Miele appliances, Louis Poulsen PH Stainless Steel Artichoke light

Dining Room - operable louvers at stair, original Jose Moya del Pino cityscape mural, Vibia Rythm light, Hermés table and chairs

The Great Room - wet bar, wine room, entertainment space

Galley kitchen - BlueStar range, Neolith countertops, Santos dimensional rhomboid backsplash tile

Cascading Walnut Stairs w/ LED lights

