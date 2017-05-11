Lyon Residence
Historic mid-century home reorganized around a skylit stair core, creating a luminous hub for an active family. Landscape elements include mature olive trees & succulents in the private garden & colorful maples along the street.
Walnut and Steel stair connecting all floors
Stairs + Wine Room
Breakfast Room - Saarinen Tulip Table, Eames side chairs, Miele appliances, Louis Poulsen PH Stainless Steel Artichoke light
Dining Room - operable louvers at stair, original Jose Moya del Pino cityscape mural, Vibia Rythm light, Hermés table and chairs
Walnut and Steel stair connecting all floors Operable Louvered Panel - LouvreTec
The Great Room - wet bar, wine room, entertainment space
Galley kitchen - BlueStar range, Neolith countertops, Santos dimensional rhomboid backsplash tile
Dining Room - operable louvers at stair, original Jose Moya del Pino cityscape mural, Vibia Rythm light, Hermés table and chairs, Fleetwood sliding doors to deck
Cascading Walnut Stairs w/ LED lights
