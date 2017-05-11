Loft37

By
Loft37
Former warehouse completely renovated into a 472 m² residential loft.

• Over 100 m2 living room facing an interior
uncovered 21 m2 patio
• 7 m high ceiling living room
• Double glaze iron windows
• Large Velux electric windows for enhancing
further natural light
• High quality materials preserving the factory
look of the loft
• Hydronic radiant floor heating system in common
areas and fan coil heating/cooling system
in the bedrooms and mezzanine
• 5 minute walk to the Tagus river and a 5 minute
drive to the Monsanto Forest Park

Patio from above.

Patio from above.

Patio from the living room.

Patio from the living room.

kitchen facing the living room and patio.

kitchen facing the living room and patio.

Living room from the patio.

Living room from the patio.

Room facing the patio.

Room facing the patio.

Living room and library/office.

Living room and library/office.

Garage

Garage

Library/office stairs

Library/office stairs

Living room facing the patio

Living room facing the patio

Living room and kitchen balcony

Living room and kitchen balcony

Stairs to the master bedroom

Stairs to the master bedroom

Master bedroom

Master bedroom

Kitchen

Kitchen

Living room view from the library/office

Living room view from the library/office

Room

Room

  • Lisboa, Lisboa, Portugal