We intended the apartment to be arranged in the style of New York lofts; we were into concrete walls, OSB table tops, Euro-pallet furniture and, at the same time, elegant decor elements, such as really high doors, a bio-fireplace with an elegant classical portal, and sophisticated bathroom taps. However, we had to be careful not to make the interior too classical. Therefore, we added concrete wall tiles, large‑format modern floor tiles, a grey modern sofa, and bulbs hanging on cables.