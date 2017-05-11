Loft in former Garage

By
Loft in former Garage
View Photos

The spacious loft on the ground floor of a commercial rear building in Berlin Kreuzberg is located in the rooms of a former car repair shop.
Together with the owner, a spacious living and working environment was created, whose atmosphere is not only due to the choice of materials but also through technically complex and sophisticated measures such as the underfloor heating and the acoustic ceiling. Both of these do not appear, but make a decisive contribution to wellbeing.
An installation for the kitchen and bathroom with sauna was created in the former workshop, with a workspace and a media lounge on the upper level.
The materials used correspond to the character of the workshop, such as raw brick and oiled metal. In addition, a large, solidly brick step was introduced as a space-forming element, which connects to a mighty open fireplace. All fixtures in this area of ​​the room are very restrained and suggest that they have always been there.
The bedroom and bathroom consist of a spatial unit that has been lavishly covered with a leveled concrete surface and is illuminated with internal windows and glass elements.
In the side part I see the children's room and study. The desire for sufficient storage space was also taken into account, which was implemented in various built-in cupboards with surfaces in Linoleum with wood elements.The materials used were coordinated in detail with the owner. The spectrum ranges from cement tiles with graphic ornaments, manufactured steel glass walls and a large number of specially designed and manufactured built-in furniture.

uploaded Loft in former Garage through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Modern home with Living Room, Concrete Floor, Chair, Wall Lighting, Track Lighting, and Table. View into the living room Photo of Loft in former Garage

View into the living room

Modern home with Staircase and Wood Tread. View to the Captain's Deck Photo 2 of Loft in former Garage

View to the Captain's Deck

Modern home with Living Room, Concrete Floor, Bench, Bookcase, Pendant Lighting, Sofa, Track Lighting, and Wood Burning Fireplace. View to the Entrance Photo 3 of Loft in former Garage

View to the Entrance

Modern home with Living Room, Bookcase, Track Lighting, Wood Burning Fireplace, Pendant Lighting, and Concrete Floor. Chimney corner and floor-to-ceiling bookcase Photo 4 of Loft in former Garage

Chimney corner and floor-to-ceiling bookcase

Modern home with Living Room, Concrete Floor, Track Lighting, and Bench. Reading corner and play area for kids Photo 5 of Loft in former Garage

Reading corner and play area for kids

Modern home with Bedroom and Concrete Floor. Sleeping room with view to the bathroom Photo 6 of Loft in former Garage

Sleeping room with view to the bathroom

Modern home with Bath Room, Open Shower, Concrete Wall, Drop In Sink, Wall Lighting, Concrete Counter, and Concrete Floor. Bathroom a few steps up Photo 7 of Loft in former Garage

Bathroom a few steps up

Modern home with Bath Room, Wall Lighting, Concrete Wall, Drop In Sink, and Concrete Counter. Concrete surface and brass Photo 8 of Loft in former Garage

Concrete surface and brass

Modern home with Hallway and Ceramic Tile Floor. Entrance with view in the living room Photo 9 of Loft in former Garage

Entrance with view in the living room

Modern home with Bath Room, Ceramic Tile Floor, Freestanding Tub, and Ceramic Tile Wall. Kids bathroom with Stars Photo 10 of Loft in former Garage

Kids bathroom with Stars

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Interior Design
  • studio karhard®
Photographer
  • Stefan Wolf Lucks
Structure
  • Apartment
    • Style
  • Industrial
    • Year
  • 2019
    • Square Feet
  • 3000