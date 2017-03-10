Lobster Boat House

By chadbourne + doss architects
Lobster Boat House
The Lobster Boat is a metaphor for a house that is economical, purposeful, and durable. Located on a dense urban shoreline site, this residence celebrates its setting while providing privacy to its family. The waterfront parcel has been incorporated into a condominium development that includes 4 detached single family residences and 2 houseboats. Residents share waterfront access, water craft, parking, utilities, and a vegetable garden. While sharing costs and responsibilities, a stronger sense of community in the city is established.

This is a new house built on an existing 24’x28’ daylight basement. The constraints of site and footprint result in an
efficient vertical house rising four floors and reaching the maximum allowable zoning envelope while providing a variety
of indoor and outdoor spaces and views of the waterfront.

The stair & bookcase wall is located on the south facing street frontage, providing filtered views into and out of the residence while allowing for solar heat gain that is controlled by shading devices and large venting windows.
Bedrooms occupy the Ground Floor, Living/Dining/Kitchen are on the Main Floor, and the Upper Floor is a Family Room
and Roof Deck. The Basement houses Utility and Laundry Rooms, Storage, and a Guest Bedroom Suite with Sauna.

Economical materials such as raw cedar, steel, and integral color cement panel siding, are intentionally honest, low maintenance, and hard working.

Front Elevation Photo of Lobster Boat House modern home

Front Elevation

Front Elevation

Entry Stair Photo 2 of Lobster Boat House modern home

Entry Stair

Entry Stair

Bedroom & Entry Hall Photo 3 of Lobster Boat House modern home

Bedroom & Entry Hall

Bedroom & Entry Hall

Master Bathroom Photo 4 of Lobster Boat House modern home

Master Bathroom

Master Bathroom

Kitchen & Dining Room Photo 5 of Lobster Boat House modern home

Kitchen & Dining Room

Kitchen & Dining Room

Dining & Living Room Photo 6 of Lobster Boat House modern home

Dining & Living Room

Dining & Living Room

Living Room Photo 7 of Lobster Boat House modern home

Living Room

Living Room

Stair & Bookcase Photo 8 of Lobster Boat House modern home

Stair & Bookcase

Stair & Bookcase

Family Room Photo 9 of Lobster Boat House modern home

Family Room

Family Room

Roof Deck Photo 10 of Lobster Boat House modern home

Roof Deck

Roof Deck

Building Elevation Photo 11 of Lobster Boat House modern home

Building Elevation

Building Elevation

Backyard Photo 12 of Lobster Boat House modern home

Backyard

Backyard

Credits

Posted By
chadbourne + doss architects
@chadbournedossarchitects
Landscape Design
  • Owner
Builder
  • Owner

Overview

Location
  • Seattle, Washington
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Square Feet
  • 2400