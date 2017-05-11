Live/work space in Palm Springs. Built in 2007, The Towers is a 20-unit complex designed by O’Donnell + Escalante Architects. The buildings consist of a simple, yet durable material palette of block walls, concrete floors, steel overhangs and floor-to-ceiling glass. Originally intended as condominiums, the complex was sold during the recession with individual units repurposed as rentals, some of which became live/work spaces for artists, designers and professionals. The challenged economy gave rise to the need for flexibility, particularly in real estate. Our design concept elaborates on the ideas of consolidation and flexibility. As live and work functions merged, spaces and furniture also required dual purpose. Public areas on the first floor include a living room that doubles as a client waiting and meeting area. A combined kitchen and dining zone accommodates food preparation for daily meals, entertaining or office functions. The private upper level includes an office loft and two bedrooms, one of which can be transformed into a guest room or secondary office. Ample natural light floods the entire unit which makes it an ideal place to live and work. The bright interior draws focus to locally sourced mid-century furniture and art that pays homage to desert modern design.