Live/work space in Palm Springs. Built in 2007, The Towers is a 20-unit complex designed by O’Donnell + Escalante Architects. The buildings consist of a simple, yet durable material palette of block walls, concrete floors, steel overhangs and floor-to-ceiling glass. Originally intended as condominiums, the complex was sold during the recession with individual units repurposed as rentals, some of which became live/work spaces for artists, designers and professionals. The challenged economy gave rise to the need for flexibility, particularly in real estate. Our design concept elaborates on the ideas of consolidation and flexibility. As live and work functions merged, spaces and furniture also required dual purpose. Public areas on the first floor include a living room that doubles as a client waiting and meeting area. A combined kitchen and dining zone accommodates food preparation for daily meals, entertaining or office functions. The private upper level includes an office loft and two bedrooms, one of which can be transformed into a guest room or secondary office. Ample natural light floods the entire unit which makes it an ideal place to live and work. The bright interior draws focus to locally sourced mid-century furniture and art that pays homage to desert modern design.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Sofa, Table, Concrete Floor, Lamps, Coffee Tables, Wall Lighting, and End Tables. Living/Client Lounge and Meeting Area

Living/Client Lounge and Meeting Area

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Wall Lighting, Concrete Floor, Sofa, Lamps, End Tables, Chair, and Table. Entrance Vestibule, Living/Client Lounge and Meeting Area

Entrance Vestibule, Living/Client Lounge and Meeting Area

Modern home with Dining Room, Concrete Floor, Stools, Table, Pendant Lighting, and Accent Lighting. Kitchen/Dining/Work Area

Kitchen/Dining/Work Area

Modern home with Office, Lamps, Storage, Shelves, Study Room Type, Carpet Floor, Chair, Desk, and Bookcase. Office/Loft

Office/Loft

Modern home with Bedroom, Carpet Floor, Lamps, Night Stands, Bed, Storage, and Table Lighting. Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Chair, Rockers, Accent Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Carpet Floor, and Dresser. Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Modern home with Outdoor, Planters Patio, Porch, Deck, Walkways, Side Yard, Boulders, Gardens, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Hardscapes, Raised Planters, and Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck. Exterior/Garden

Exterior/Garden

Exterior

Credits

Posted By
Tharp Studios
@tharpstudios
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Jeffrey Kilmer

Overview

Location
  • Palm Springs, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • Condo
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Square Feet
  • 1600