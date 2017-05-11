Little Box on the Prairie

By Ty Kelly
Little Box on the Prairie
Unique pre-fab home for sale, built from two recycled shipping containers. Designer and Artist, Ty Kelly, built this 700 sf house in 2013 as a vacation rental for the modern design enthusiast, combining clean, minimalist style with the warmth and intimacy of a rural cabin. The home has been featured in online design blogs, in addition to being filmed for a popular architectural television series. Aside from a primary residence, this house can serve as a well-equipped guest house, mother-in-law unit, work studio, vacation rental, etc. Currently, the house is rented through mid-October, so it would not be available for moving until late Oct./early Nov.

Features include:
1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, great rm. (kitchen/living)
wood burning stove
hand made butcher block counters
IKEA kitchen and bathroom cabinets
mosaic tile walk-in shower
Corbond closed-cell insulation
Cedar plank rainscreen siding
Electric in-wall heaters
Reclaimed wood throughout
Contemporary appliances, fixtures and faucets
Recessed overhead lighting
Appliances inlcude: Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher, stack washer/dryer, 50-gallon electric hot water tank

For sales inquiries, please contact Tom Gierhan at ERA Landmark Real Estate, Livingston MT.

"Blue"... King of the hill.

Bathroom

Great Room

Bathroom

Kitchen

Bedroom

Living Rm. / Great Rm.

Kitchen

Side Elevation

Window wall and deck

Gravel path to house

Path to house

Side of house with built-in firewood storage

Outdoor shower

Front Elevation

Window wall built for the view

Little Box on the Prairie

Credits

Posted By
t
Ty Kelly
@tykelly
Architect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Ty Kelly
Builder
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Livingston, Montana
    • Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2013
    • Square Feet
  • 700

    • Press