Little Box on the Prairie
Unique pre-fab home for sale, built from two recycled shipping containers. Designer and Artist, Ty Kelly, built this 700 sf house in 2013 as a vacation rental for the modern design enthusiast, combining clean, minimalist style with the warmth and intimacy of a rural cabin. The home has been featured in online design blogs, in addition to being filmed for a popular architectural television series. Aside from a primary residence, this house can serve as a well-equipped guest house, mother-in-law unit, work studio, vacation rental, etc. Currently, the house is rented through mid-October, so it would not be available for moving until late Oct./early Nov.
Features include:
1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, great rm. (kitchen/living)
wood burning stove
hand made butcher block counters
IKEA kitchen and bathroom cabinets
mosaic tile walk-in shower
Corbond closed-cell insulation
Cedar plank rainscreen siding
Electric in-wall heaters
Reclaimed wood throughout
Contemporary appliances, fixtures and faucets
Recessed overhead lighting
Appliances inlcude: Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher, stack washer/dryer, 50-gallon electric hot water tank
For sales inquiries, please contact Tom Gierhan at ERA Landmark Real Estate, Livingston MT.
"Blue"... King of the hill.
Bathroom
Great Room
Bathroom
Kitchen
Bedroom
Living Rm. / Great Rm.
Kitchen
Side Elevation
Window wall and deck
Gravel path to house
Path to house
Side of house with built-in firewood storage
Outdoor shower
Front Elevation
Window wall built for the view
- Ty Kelly