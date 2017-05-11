Unique pre-fab home for sale, built from two recycled shipping containers. Designer and Artist, Ty Kelly, built this 700 sf house in 2013 as a vacation rental for the modern design enthusiast, combining clean, minimalist style with the warmth and intimacy of a rural cabin. The home has been featured in online design blogs, in addition to being filmed for a popular architectural television series. Aside from a primary residence, this house can serve as a well-equipped guest house, mother-in-law unit, work studio, vacation rental, etc. Currently, the house is rented through mid-October, so it would not be available for moving until late Oct./early Nov.

Features include:

1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, great rm. (kitchen/living)

wood burning stove

hand made butcher block counters

IKEA kitchen and bathroom cabinets

mosaic tile walk-in shower

Corbond closed-cell insulation

Cedar plank rainscreen siding

Electric in-wall heaters

Reclaimed wood throughout

Contemporary appliances, fixtures and faucets

Recessed overhead lighting

Appliances inlcude: Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher, stack washer/dryer, 50-gallon electric hot water tank

For sales inquiries, please contact Tom Gierhan at ERA Landmark Real Estate, Livingston MT.