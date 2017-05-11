Try Dwell+ For Free

Lipan House

By Bercy Chen Studio
Lipan House
This single family 2,800 sf house located in West Austin is composed of two refined, minimalist stone-and-glass boxes connected by a glass bridge. The main body of the house sits on the crest of the hill, with the living space opening to a linear pool and exterior deck that captures the surrounding Hill Country views. The bridge links to a studio office that extends into the wooded hillside leading to the creek below.

Rooftop patio

Rooftop patio

Master bathroom

View of house from deck

Sunken double height office

Sunken double height office

Living room, kitchen, and dinning area

Kitchen and dinning area

Pool deck and sitting area

Kitchen and living room

Kitchen and living room with operable window wall

Front view

Side view

Back view

Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Year
  • 2018
    • Square Feet
  • 2860