This single family 2,800 sf house located in West Austin is composed of two refined, minimalist stone-and-glass boxes connected by a glass bridge. The main body of the house sits on the crest of the hill, with the living space opening to a linear pool and exterior deck that captures the surrounding Hill Country views. The bridge links to a studio office that extends into the wooded hillside leading to the creek below.
Rooftop patio
Master bathroom
View of house from deck
Sunken double height office
Living room, kitchen, and dinning area
Kitchen and dinning area
Pool deck and sitting area
Kitchen and living room
Kitchen and living room with operable window wall
Front view
Side view
Back view
2860