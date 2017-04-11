When first envisioning the home, the ATA design team was inspired by the homeowner’s profession - a commercial photographer. For this reason, they designed an architectural car port that frames the view of the mountains, an ideal setting for a car advertisement. Since its completion, the home has hosted commercial photo shoots for Lexus, Saab, Toyota and Chevy. It was also used as the set for the second season of Jonas Brother’s LA as well as in Katy Perry’s music video for her hit single “The One That Got Away”.