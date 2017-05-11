LIGHTSLICE apartment

By
LIGHTSLICE apartment
In Barcelona, a metamorphosis of a small apartment of 46 m² (151 ft) into a bright contemporary spatial experience, reminds us that the natural light is the supreme of all architectural materials.

The Lightslice, is a skinny triangle shaped apartment, located in the Historic Eixample of Barcelona. The architects, Faidra Matziaraki & Victor Gonzalez at Cometa Architects, stripped down its dark layout and ‘rescued’ it from the run-down state, tranforming it into a luxurious bright space. To make the most of the compact 46sqm space and the available light, Cometa Architects removed all of the internal walls to create an open-plan apartment. Layers of floor tiling were removed and the original beams which were discovered under a false ceiling, finally got to be restored.
The design method to tackle the new spatial organization is the use of a longitudinal axis, on which the various objects such as the kitchen island, the bed the washing basin, have being perpendicularly placed, freeing the walls and leading to a more contemporary experience of space.
A second, latitudinal axis is cuting across; is what the architects define as the `Light Box´. This is a light-filtering screen, a custom-made lattice structure whose volume embraces the wet zone structure allows light from the large balcony windows to reach the the wet room and bedroom. At the same time, achieves to elegantly separate the sleeping area from the living area. At night time, the Light Box amplifies the glowing dimmerable light, creating a very relaxing ambience.
As the original floor was too damaged to save, the architects commissioned a custom design to replace it. The hand-made hydraulic tiles are put together in an new original pattern that creates a contemporary `tile carpet´ that runs through the space.
Mirrors have placed in key points of the house such as in the kitchen island and in the Light Box, aiding the space to grow and the light to multiply. All installations are superficial, specifically designed for the apartment, marking the ceiling and decorating the walls.
Finally, all lighting fixtures and the seating area chair are designed and made by Cometa Architects.

The white kitchen is undeniably the focal point of the house. All lighting is custom made by the architects, Faidra Matziaraki and Victor Gonzalez Marti.

The white kitchen is undeniably the focal point of the house. All lighting is custom made by the architects, Faidra Matziaraki and Victor Gonzalez Marti.

The Lightox, a perforated metal screen separates the living space from the private zone, allowing all natural ight to enter.

The Lightox, a perforated metal screen separates the living space from the private zone, allowing all natural ight to enter.

The LightBox also contains the wet area.

The LightBox also contains the wet area.

View from the bedroom towards the living zone.

View from the bedroom towards the living zone.

The Volume of the kitchen along the restored catalan vaulted ceiling.

The Volume of the kitchen along the restored catalan vaulted ceiling.

The hand-made tiles are placed in a evolving pattern, not repeated. Chair by manolito& Manolita ( Cometa Architects), tables by Fragmenst Bcn, Sofa by Pilma

The hand-made tiles are placed in a evolving pattern, not repeated. Chair by manolito& Manolita ( Cometa Architects), tables by Fragmenst Bcn, Sofa by Pilma

Ktchem, Tiles, LightBox

Ktchem, Tiles, LightBox

Strategically placed mirrors aim to `stretch´ the flooring and the unique pattern

Strategically placed mirrors aim to `stretch´ the flooring and the unique pattern

Strategically placed mirrors have placed in order to stretch the space.

Strategically placed mirrors have placed in order to stretch the space.

Corian Washing basin.

Corian Washing basin.

Towards the narrow part of the flat that benefits from the natural light

Towards the narrow part of the flat that benefits from the natural light

reflections

reflections

All furniture is made to measure, taking advantage of every possible corner.

All furniture is made to measure, taking advantage of every possible corner.

Lighting Fixures made by Cometas Architects

Lighting Fixures made by Cometas Architects

Exposed wiring and restored Catalan vaulted ceiling

Exposed wiring and restored Catalan vaulted ceiling

All Lighting made by Cometa Architects

All Lighting made by Cometa Architects

At night

At night

At night

At night

Under Construction

Under Construction

Under Construction

Under Construction

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Faidra Matziaraki & Victor Gonzalez Marti
Builder
  • TC-Interiors.es
Photographer
  • Vicente Ortega
Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 150