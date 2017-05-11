Subscribe to Dwell+

Lighthus
$690 per night

Cabin4 guests2bd2ba
Al Tahoe, South Lake Tahoe, California
Take a journey to the woods and trek through the forest. For every step you take, listen. A far cry from the city, the suburb- the familiar. Not there, but here. Be present. The house is a not a house. Nor are you, you. Here, it is different. The grazing of light gently paints the surfaces of the atrium. The windows are open fully; no, rather, nature, in all its sublime invites itself into the traveler's abode, filtering the morning light - its rays carrying forth the scent of the pine forest beyond. Your coffee isn't the same anymore. The slow drip of time are now ever evident, the light, pronounced. Your movements occupy the passage of time. Cooking around the kitchen island elevates an appreciation for nature's bounty. As there is slow food, there is slow space, slowness, silence. The house weaves through the forest. Nature shapes the house, the house shapes light, and the light shapes us.

Credits

Architect
  Peripherie Design Studio
Builder
  Sierra Sustainable Builders
Photographer
  William Liow
Bedrooms
  2
    Full Baths
  2
    Structure
  House (Single Residence)
    Style
  Scandanavian
    Year
  2019
    Square Feet
  2480
    Smart Home Tech
  Nest
  Google Home