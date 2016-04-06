A house and studio building for a photographer and his family, this domicile is a series of spaces sequenced by cropped views of the surrounding environment. A pairing of stacked boxes, the main social spaces of the house are on the ground floor in an open plan layout while bedrooms are compartmentalized on the second floor. The upper volume of the house is clad in Red Cedar cut into several varying heights, and milled with a shiplap joint to create shadow lines and break down the scale of the mass. The lower volume is wrapped in fiber cement panels with infill panels made from weathering steel. A smaller, compact structure occupies the rear corner of the site.

Composed of similar elements as the main house, this photography studio also takes advantage of day lighting with strategically located windows and skylights. Sustainable strategies were considered throughout the project. Heavily reliant on daylight, the cropped views of the landscape also provide illumination to the interior of the house. A geothermal heat pump supports the heating and cooling of the house, which is primarily through radiant methods. A 6KW photovoltaic array reduces the home’s reliance on power from the grid.

In collaboration with Jared Della Valle.