Lightbox 23 is a 2-unit net zero infill project in inner NE Portland. The project features super insulated wall, roof and sub-slab assemblies plus high performance mechanical and ventilation systems. Topping it off (literally) is a 10kW solar array on each unit. The project has been certified net zero by Earth Advantage.

The design is a split level floor plan with the floating stairs acting as the central spine. Each floor opens to the half level above and below through the open slot the stairs create. The exterior tube forms step up the facade to the corner view deck where Mt. St. Helens and Mt. Adams are visible to the north.

Lightbox 23 is a speculative project by Lightbox Portland, who is dedicated to high performance, high density modern development. 3 more Lightbox Portland / Steelhead Architecture projects are currently in process.