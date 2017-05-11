Lightbox 23
Lightbox 23 is a 2-unit net zero infill project in inner NE Portland. The project features super insulated wall, roof and sub-slab assemblies plus high performance mechanical and ventilation systems. Topping it off (literally) is a 10kW solar array on each unit. The project has been certified net zero by Earth Advantage.
The design is a split level floor plan with the floating stairs acting as the central spine. Each floor opens to the half level above and below through the open slot the stairs create. The exterior tube forms step up the facade to the corner view deck where Mt. St. Helens and Mt. Adams are visible to the north.
Lightbox 23 is a speculative project by Lightbox Portland, who is dedicated to high performance, high density modern development. 3 more Lightbox Portland / Steelhead Architecture projects are currently in process.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Exterior front corner with stepping tubes
Exterior elevation showing split levels
The south unit exterior
Open living space with 2-story volume
The floating stairs opening to each split level
Open living to the large expanses of glass.
Master bath with ribbon of windows and clerestory glass
The corner view deck with outdoor living
Credits
- Lightbox Portland
- Josh Partee Photography