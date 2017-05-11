Lightbox 23

Lightbox 23 is a 2-unit net zero infill project in inner NE Portland. The project features super insulated wall, roof and sub-slab assemblies plus high performance mechanical and ventilation systems. Topping it off (literally) is a 10kW solar array on each unit. The project has been certified net zero by Earth Advantage.
The design is a split level floor plan with the floating stairs acting as the central spine. Each floor opens to the half level above and below through the open slot the stairs create. The exterior tube forms step up the facade to the corner view deck where Mt. St. Helens and Mt. Adams are visible to the north.
Lightbox 23 is a speculative project by Lightbox Portland, who is dedicated to high performance, high density modern development. 3 more Lightbox Portland / Steelhead Architecture projects are currently in process.

Exterior front corner with stepping tubes

Exterior front corner with stepping tubes

Exterior elevation showing split levels

Exterior elevation showing split levels

The south unit exterior

The south unit exterior

Open living space with 2-story volume

Open living space with 2-story volume

The floating stairs opening to each split level

The floating stairs opening to each split level

Open living to the large expanses of glass.

Open living to the large expanses of glass.

Master bath with ribbon of windows and clerestory glass

Master bath with ribbon of windows and clerestory glass

The corner view deck with outdoor living

The corner view deck with outdoor living

Credits

Posted By
Steelhead Architecture
@Steelheadarchitecture
Builder
  • Lightbox Portland
Photographer
  • Josh Partee Photography

Overview

Location
  • Portland, Oregon
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Multi Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 2327
    • Lot Size
  • 2500