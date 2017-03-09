We first met the client for this project in Weston, MA to help them envision the potential of a challenging site that included densely wooded slopes, wetlands and a massive exposed rock ledge. The initial idea was to build a traditional New England home with a contemporary interior that would fit into the neighborhood, be comfortable to live in and attractive for resale. This was in spite of our clients refined contemporary aesthetic taste ranging in style from Munich to Lisbon to Rio de Janeiro. It did not take long for the contemporary aesthetic to evolve and traditional designs were put in the drawer.

The architecture incorporates the sloping site into an open and informal 3-level plan with a series of decks, terraces and connecting steps. The plan is anchored by a dramatic front-to-back two-story entrance foyer and stair with a large pivoting wood front door and large panels of glass overlooking the back yard and pool.