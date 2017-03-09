Ledgewood

By LDa Architecture & Interiors
Ledgewood
View Photos

We first met the client for this project in Weston, MA to help them envision the potential of a challenging site that included densely wooded slopes, wetlands and a massive exposed rock ledge. The initial idea was to build a traditional New England home with a contemporary interior that would fit into the neighborhood, be comfortable to live in and attractive for resale. This was in spite of our clients refined contemporary aesthetic taste ranging in style from Munich to Lisbon to Rio de Janeiro. It did not take long for the contemporary aesthetic to evolve and traditional designs were put in the drawer.

The architecture incorporates the sloping site into an open and informal 3-level plan with a series of decks, terraces and connecting steps. The plan is anchored by a dramatic front-to-back two-story entrance foyer and stair with a large pivoting wood front door and large panels of glass overlooking the back yard and pool.

LDa Architecture & Interiors uploaded Ledgewood through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Ledgewood- Rear Exterior Photo of Ledgewood modern home

Ledgewood- Rear Exterior

Ledgewood- Front Exterior Photo 2 of Ledgewood modern home

Ledgewood- Front Exterior

Ledgewood- Kitchen Photo 3 of Ledgewood modern home

Ledgewood- Kitchen

Ledgewood- Entry Door Photo 4 of Ledgewood modern home

Ledgewood- Entry Door

Ledgewood- Dining Room Photo 5 of Ledgewood modern home

Ledgewood- Dining Room

Ledgewood- Family Room Photo 6 of Ledgewood modern home

Ledgewood- Family Room

Ledgewood- Living Room Photo 7 of Ledgewood modern home

Ledgewood- Living Room

Ledgewood- Staircase Photo 8 of Ledgewood modern home

Ledgewood- Staircase

Ledgewood- Master Bathroom Photo 9 of Ledgewood modern home

Ledgewood- Master Bathroom

Ledgewood- Front Facade Photo 10 of Ledgewood modern home

Ledgewood- Front Facade

Credits

Posted By
LDa Architecture & Interiors
@ldaarchitects
Interior Design
  • Simone Habermeyer & Sa, Aranha and Vasconcelo
Landscape Design
  • Dolbier Landscape Design
Builder
  • Denali Construction
Photographer
  • Eric Roth Photography

Overview