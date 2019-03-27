Owned by two international luxury hoteliers, this authentic mid-century property located on a quiet street in historic Racquet Club Estates offers all the comforts of home with the ambiance of a 5 star hotel.

This Alexander butterfly roof house was fully restored in late 2016 & upgraded in 2018, maintaining it’s original charm with all the luxuries of modern & environmentally conscious living.

The 1959 home was meticulously designed & restored in late 2016, followed by an interior refresh and expansive pool, spa and landscape remodel in late 2018.

Designed as a contemporary, ultra-luxury yet “green” mid-century residence only highest grade materials, furniture, appliances and technology were considered; the home is self-powered with solar & heat-pump technology. The design is inspired and furnished exclusively by Design within Reach™ & BoConcept™.

The home sits on a large quarter-acre lot, tucked away on a quiet side street in historic Racquet Club Estates offering unobstructed view of Mt. San Jacinto; the desert landscape garden is private, gated and secured.