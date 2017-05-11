Lake House

By Nicholas Fudge Architects
Lake House
View Photos

This Cape Breton prefab retreat is nestled in a hardwood forest along the shores of the Bras D’or Lake. The mandate for this project was to create a simple dwelling with a clear separation between the public and private realms while respecting the natural environment. The home consists of three separate wings connected by a central bridge or hallway that ties the distinct spaces together. Each wing begins modestly, with the lower end of an exaggerated shed roof anchored in the forest. As each volume approaches the water, the ceiling rises consistently and the views of the lake and distant shore unfold into the expansive floor-to-ceiling mahogany windows. The central wing connects the public and private wings, and acts as the hub of the house, containing the entry and the homeowner’s office. The project was prefabricated and panelized off-site in order to speed up construction and to limit the amount of time that the structure was exposed to the elements. The 1,900 square foot home was assembled on site in only two days. The wall panels consist of staggered 2x4 studs on a 2x8 plate which eliminates thermal bridging and maximizes energy efficiency.

Nicholas Fudge Architects uploaded Lake House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Prefab Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Glass Siding Material, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Metal Roof Material. This 1,900-square-foot home was assembled on-site in just two days with wall panels consisting of staggered 2' x 4' studs on a 2' x 8' plate, which eliminates thermal bridging and maximizes energy efficiency. Photo of Lake HouseView Photos

This 1,900-square-foot home was assembled on-site in just two days with wall panels consisting of staggered 2' x 4' studs on a 2' x 8' plate, which eliminates thermal bridging and maximizes energy efficiency.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Prefab Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Shed RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, and Cabin Building Type. Lake House Photo 2 of Lake HouseView Photos

Lake House

Modern home with Living Room, Recessed Lighting, Concrete Floor, Pendant Lighting, Sofa, and Wood Burning Fireplace. Lake House Photo 3 of Lake HouseView Photos

Lake House

Modern home with Office, Study Room Type, Chair, and Concrete Floor. Lake House Photo 4 of Lake HouseView Photos

Lake House

Credits

Posted By
Nicholas Fudge Architects
@nicholasfudgearchitects
Photographer
  • Acorn Art Photography

Overview

Location
  • Nova Scotia, Canada
    • Square Feet
  • 1900