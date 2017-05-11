La Pointe by L'Abri

La Pointe by L'Abri
La Pointe is a ready-to-camp micro-shelter designed for the Poisson Blanc Regional Park located north of Ottawa. With its triangular geometry, the shelter offers a reinterpretation of the legendary A-frame popularized in North America in the 1950s. It was important for the designers to create a simple, almost sculptural structure that would provide functional and nature-oriented spaces. The small, off-the-grid building, capable of hosting two to four guests, was built on site by L’Abri’s construction team.

A trail leads to the micro-shelter located ten minutes by foot from the reception. The interior spaces are minimal and bathed in natural light. A kitchenette and a table converting into an extra bed occupy the first floor. An inclined ladder leads to the bed, suspended in the cathedral ceiling by steel rods. The focal point of the refuge is the large bay window that offers uninterrupted views of the forest and reservoir below. Leaning on the main volume, the covered terrace becomes the ideal place to continue to enjoy the outdoors when the temperature is less favorable.

Timeless, the steel roofing of the long roof is a nod to rural buildings from another era. The exterior cladding of natural cedar board and batten will take on a silvery hue over the years.

Winter Photos: Jack Jérôme
Summer Photos: Ronny Lebrun (Content Content)
Site Photos: Jérémie Gravel

La Pointe
Type: Shelter
Place: Poisson Blanc Regional Park, Québec, Canada
Year: 2018
Team: Francis M Labrecque, Francis Pelletier, Jérôme Codère


Office info:
277 Saint-Zotique West,
Montreal, Quebec
H2V 1A4
438.827.3189
info@labri.ca

Site Photo

The bed is suspended by steel rods over the dinning table and is accessible by a ladder.

The bed is suspended by steel rods over the dinning table and is accessible by a ladder.

The table can be converted in a second bed in order to accomodate up to four guests.

The table can be converted in a second bed in order to accomodate up to four guests.

The bed is suspended in the cathedral ceiling, overlooking the cabin.

The bed is suspended in the cathedral ceiling, overlooking the cabin.

Ground floor plan

Model photo

Back elevation

La Pointe was built by L'Abri's sister company, L'Abri Construction.

La Pointe was built by L'Abri's sister company, L'Abri Construction.

