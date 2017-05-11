La Iluminada

By MARTIN GOMEZ ARQUITECTOS
La Iluminada
This project consists of two independent houses, one for the use of the owners and another for rent. Both volumes of concrete with formwork of brushed pine boards, articulate a patio with a grill space and swimming pool for the exclusive use of the owners. The rental house has a rooftop pool with a place to sit and a great view.

The main house is resolved on three floors with incredible views to the beach and the eternal sea. The opening situation of this house through the patio, generated a relationship with the sea that we had not thought would happen, although undoubtedly the idea was to look at the sea, but in this case the effect produced was an almost penetration in that natural environment.

We access the house from the street parallel to the sea, entering through a bridge to a large concrete portico that contains the door. This great gray prism, very closed to the street and completely open to the sea, is divided into three very clear levels in its uses. On the middle floor there is the living, dining room and kitchen totally connected and connected to the patio, perhaps the heart of the house. On the top floor there are three main bedrooms and the suite leading the corner, completely glazed and flying to the sea. Each room has its bathroom and its open views to the east marine horizon. On the ground floor we projected two guest bedrooms, a large playroom with cinema, a storage room, a laundry and service area.

The materials were used in a natural way to give the house its color. The election of concrete and wood mixes great with the natural landscape and requires cero maintenance in a beach environment, a house just to enjoy long summers in the Uruguayan coast.

Credits

Posted By
MARTIN GOMEZ ARQUITECTOS
@martingomezarquitectos
Architect
  • MARTIN GOMEZ ARQUITECTOS
Landscape Design
Photographer
  • DANIELA MAC ADDEN
Structure
  • House (Multi Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 7104
    • Lot Size
  • 6460