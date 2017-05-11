Raw, unadulterated and entirely at one with nature, we love how two distinct themes can environmentally coexist here. Inspired by Thoreau’s call of the wild, this beach house rental along the Oaxacan coast is a modern homage to simple living that will inspire you to unplug and reconnect with nature. Down a rambling dirt road in what feels like the middle of nowhere, there stands a striking structure that blends a refined modern design aesthetic with a raw, primitive spirit. Just a short distance from the surfing mecca of Puerto Escondido in coastal Oaxaca, the property inhabits a solitary spot in the jungle scrub opening out to a private and wild shoreline all your own.