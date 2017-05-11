La Casa Pequena

La Casa Pequena
Cottage2 guests1bd
Oaxaca, Oaxaca, Mexico
Raw, unadulterated and entirely at one with nature, we love how two distinct themes can environmentally coexist here. Inspired by Thoreau’s call of the wild, this beach house rental along the Oaxacan coast is a modern homage to simple living that will inspire you to unplug and reconnect with nature. Down a rambling dirt road in what feels like the middle of nowhere, there stands a striking structure that blends a refined modern design aesthetic with a raw, primitive spirit. Just a short distance from the surfing mecca of Puerto Escondido in coastal Oaxaca, the property inhabits a solitary spot in the jungle scrub opening out to a private and wild shoreline all your own.

La Casa Pequena in Oaxaca, Mexico

The concrete countertops, walls, and staircase echo the home's refined modern design aesthetic.

Architect
  • Aránzazu De Ariño
Photographer
  • Camila Cossio

Location
  • Oaxaca, Oaxaca, Mexico
    • Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Partial Baths
  • 1