The project is configured as the union of two housing units, inside a typical

Milanese “casa di ringhiera”.

The kitchen has been completely renovated, and now presents itself as the

protagonist of the space, the focal point of the house, a perfect place for

conviviality and being together.

The arched passage between the kitchen and the dining area has been

maintained and taken as a starting point to create on the one hand a new vaulted

passage between the kitchen itself and the new study and on the other to model

the shape of the vaulted corridor that leads to the sleeping area.

The shape of the arch was thus divided into two half arches, which highlight the

passages from the kitchen to the other rooms: the idea is that of a central space

completely permeable and connected to the rest of the apartment.

The sleeping area consists of a guest bathroom, two single bedrooms and the

master bedroom, complete with an en suite bathroom.

The floors were used as a means to define and clarify the spaces: the main

functions (dining area, living room, study, bedroom) are identified by herringbone

parquet, the connective spaces by a neutral colored resin, the thresholds by

travertine slabs, the en suite bathroom and the area in front of it with geometric

cement tiles.

The choice for the general color palette is oriented towards the use of light and

neutral shades for the areas not affected by the most important renovation

processes (such as living room, bathroom, single bedrooms) while the

new rooms and the connective spaces are defined by full and vibrant color,

reminescent of the 80s aesthetic.

Colors, materials and finishes help creating a continuous system between the

two previously separate housing units, making them perceive as a single system

of spaces.