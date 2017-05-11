Kūono at Volcano

By
Kūono at Volcano
View Photos

$325 per night

Cabin4 guests1bd1ba
Volcano, Hawaii
Book This
Paid Listing

Kūono is a modern cabin located on the Big Island of Hawaii near Volcanoes National Park. Its exterior was inspired by the modern sea cabins of Norway, and was designed to appear as a modern shape glowing in contrast to the dense Ohia forest. The exterior features of the property fade seamlessly into the boundaries of the site, with a crushed basalt driveway, native landscaping and outdoor sitting areas that were leveled with rocks dislodged during foundation preparation. Water to the property is supplied by a catchment tank and pump house, screened from view by horizontal cedar lattice.

Kūono’s design allows for the experience of minimal restriction between indoor and outdoor. Its living spaces include both an open concept interior floor plan as well as an expansive lanai that features a central fire pit, lounge chairs and cedar ofuro soaking tub. From inside the cabin, a full height window wall and sliding glass doors give guests a complete vertical panorama of soil to blue sky through the Ohia canopies above. The floor plan efficiently accommodates four, with a fully equipped kitchen, bathroom and a vaulted sleeping/living space.

In addition this home was under construction during the 2018 eruption that lasted 4 months. Although it was 20 miles away from the flowing lava that decimated over 700 homes, it was 4 miles away for the Halemaumau Crater which at one point experienced a 30 day stretch with daily 5.0 or greater earthquakes including one with a magnitude of 6.9.

Minimal, modern, yet comfortable, Kūono is meant to be a place of respite, where guests are immersed in the beauty of Volcano’s natural landscape with the comforts of a luxury guest home still at hand.

uploaded Kūono at Volcano through Add A Home.
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Gable RoofLine, and Cabin Building Type. Kūono at Volcano Photo of Kūono at VolcanoView Photos

Kūono at Volcano

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Cabin Building Type, Gable RoofLine, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Ohia forest setting Photo 2 of Kūono at VolcanoView Photos

Ohia forest setting

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Gable RoofLine. Driveway at entry Photo 3 of Kūono at VolcanoView Photos

Driveway at entry

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, House Building Type, Cabin Building Type, Gable RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Gas fire pit Photo 4 of Kūono at VolcanoView Photos

Gas fire pit

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Gas Burning Fireplace, Porcelain Tile Floor, Chair, and Ceiling Lighting. Living area with 14 ft ceilings Photo 5 of Kūono at VolcanoView Photos

Living area with 14 ft ceilings

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, Sofa, and Porcelain Tile Floor. Living space Photo 6 of Kūono at VolcanoView Photos

Living space

Modern home with Bedroom, Porcelain Tile Floor, Bed, Table Lighting, and Night Stands. Sleeping space with original local art Photo 7 of Kūono at VolcanoView Photos

Sleeping space with original local art

Modern home with Outdoor, Small Pools, Tubs, Shower, Trees, Back Yard, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck. Cedar soaking tub and fire pit at night Photo 8 of Kūono at VolcanoView Photos

Cedar soaking tub and fire pit at night

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, House Building Type, Cabin Building Type, and Gable RoofLine. Photo 9 of Kūono at VolcanoView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Side Yard, and Shrubs. Photo 10 of Kūono at VolcanoView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Shrubs, and Side Yard. Photo 11 of Kūono at VolcanoView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • LSA Architects

Overview

Location
  • Volcano, Hawaii
    • Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2018
    • Square Feet
  • 380
    • Lot Size
  • 10000