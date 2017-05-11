Who wouldn’t prefer to start a city discovery tour fully relaxed? Lifestyle hotel Ku' Damm 101 is a unique experience itself. This ranges from the lobby specially designed as a play zone for our guests, to our customised rooms and hallways, and our naturally lit breakfast area on the top floor. The combination of organic shapes, natural materials, colour schemes from Le Corbusier, and our soothing lighting contribute to the overall experience.

Text Courtesy of Ku' Damm 101