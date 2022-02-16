Knolls Makeover

By Regan Baker Design
Knolls Makeover
In 2018 Regan began a complete redesign and remodel of her home. Despite the boxy, cookie-cutter facade and builder-grade finishes, Regan saw huge potential in the bones of the house and set about using her designer’s perspective to reimagine it. Throughout the home, the artisanal furniture and finishes communicate a relaxed California feel, drawing on mid-century influences and contemporary design themes. The palette is fresh and unexpected, revealing Regan’s love of using color in elevated ways. Many rooms have a colorful statement piece—like the deep emerald green sofa in the living room, the fun papaya tile in the primary bathroom, or the painterly wallpaper in the primary bedroom and kids bathroom—always paired deftly with a palette of light neutrals. Although the result is an overall harmony of color, each space continues to surprise you as you walk through the home.

Living Room Photo of Knolls Makeover modern home

Living Room

Exterior Photo 2 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Exterior

Entry Photo 3 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Entry

Entry Photo 4 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Entry

Living Room Photo 5 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Living Room

Living Room Photo 6 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Living Room

Living Room Photo 7 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Living Room

Kitchen Photo 8 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Kitchen

Kitchen Photo 9 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Kitchen

Dining Room Photo 10 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Dining Room

Bar Cabinet Photo 11 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Bar Cabinet

Stairwell Photo 12 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Stairwell

Primary Bedroom Photo 13 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Primary Bedroom

Primary Bedroom Photo 14 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Primary Bedroom

Primary Bathroom Photo 15 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Primary Bathroom

Family Room Photo 16 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Family Room

Guest Bath Photo 17 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Guest Bath

Staircase Photo 18 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Staircase

Kids Bedroom Photo 19 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Kids Bedroom

Kids Bedroom Photo 20 of Knolls Makeover modern home

Kids Bedroom

Credits

Posted By
Regan Baker Design
@reganbakerdesign

Overview