In 2018 Regan began a complete redesign and remodel of her home. Despite the boxy, cookie-cutter facade and builder-grade finishes, Regan saw huge potential in the bones of the house and set about using her designer’s perspective to reimagine it. Throughout the home, the artisanal furniture and finishes communicate a relaxed California feel, drawing on mid-century influences and contemporary design themes. The palette is fresh and unexpected, revealing Regan’s love of using color in elevated ways. Many rooms have a colorful statement piece—like the deep emerald green sofa in the living room, the fun papaya tile in the primary bathroom, or the painterly wallpaper in the primary bedroom and kids bathroom—always paired deftly with a palette of light neutrals. Although the result is an overall harmony of color, each space continues to surprise you as you walk through the home.