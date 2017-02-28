King of the Wasatch
The transformation that has happened to this property is unreal. I almost don’t even believe it’s the same property.
Let’s start on the exterior since this will be the first thing you see each time you come home after you buy this place. A major facelift went down here. A new front deck was built along with an entryway staircase that was once non-existing. This created a better way for you to enter the house. You will see what I mean once you get here. A new roof was put on the home along with new siding, windows, soffit & fascia and lighting. It is simply stunning and is by far one of the coolest homes in the neighborhood.
Once inside you are greeted with brand new hardwood floors, an open floor plan and a kitchen / living space to make all of your friends jealous of your new pad. This property features something we have only been seeing in million dollar + homes lately. Four true ensuite bedrooms on the main living floor. Oh ya, and the master? It’s something else. A 3/4 wood wrapped wall creates the perfect headboard space along with creating the separation for the pass through master closet. We love this and have been wanting to do it for a while so we are super stoked to see that the renovator added this feature to the project. The master bathroom features a soaking tub, throne room, double sink vanity and a shower fit for a king & queen.
Like I mentioned earlier, the next 3 bedrooms on the main floor all feature their own bathrooms. It’s brilliant and provides one of the better floor plans we have seen in a long time. Oh ya, there is a deck off the master and the views… Oh the views. You get a sweeping view of the entire Salt Lake Valley including the downtown SLC area. It’s ridiculously cool. Trust us.
The basement also features an atrium-style floating staircase, bonus bedroom + full bath and another crushed glass fireplace. New furnace and two new water heaters were also nicely fitted to the home making this 1950’s originally built house a proper 2016 revived home.
Hats are off to our Muve Approved renovator Riley Rogers on this one. We can’t wait for the next one!
Basement Family room with wood accent wall and painted black brick fireplace.
View from kitchen island overlooking the Salt Lake Valley.
The master bathroom has been fully reworked to capitalize on the sweeping views that can be seen not just from the master bedroom but out the window perched directly above the soaking tub.
Floating staircase that leads to the walk out daylight basement.
The front living room has be restored and updated by refinishing the original 2-inch oak floor and painting the brick fireplace to clean things up and updating the mantle with a matching oak veneer.
All baths have been updated with new horizontal straight lay tile with convenient storage nooks.
Exposed beams, full floor to ceiling windows and a converted original fireplace set the tone for this space while also honoring its original character.
This perfectly placed barn door leads from the master bedroom to the newly renovated modern bathroom with floating cabinets and under cabinet lighting.
simple and clean cabinets compliment the wood floors and a consistent white counter and backsplash create a seamless flow.
A structurally needed support beam is used as an wood accent wall that ties together with a partition door at the entry of the home.
The front entry has a equal blend of oak, cedar and steel railing that creates a great space to soak in the Salt Lake Valley views of the Oquirrh mountain range.
The kitchen island is complete with quiet close hinges and a waterfall counter top.
The master bedroom was thoughtfully laid out so you can take in the breathtaking views of the Salt Lake Valley each morning when you wake up.
This home sits on .31 acres but may as well be more as you have no neighbors behind you, just the beautiful Wasatch National Forest. Who doesn't want a mountain in their back yard?
Credits
- Two Stud Construction