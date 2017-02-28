The transformation that has happened to this property is unreal. I almost don’t even believe it’s the same property.

Let’s start on the exterior since this will be the first thing you see each time you come home after you buy this place. A major facelift went down here. A new front deck was built along with an entryway staircase that was once non-existing. This created a better way for you to enter the house. You will see what I mean once you get here. A new roof was put on the home along with new siding, windows, soffit & fascia and lighting. It is simply stunning and is by far one of the coolest homes in the neighborhood.

Once inside you are greeted with brand new hardwood floors, an open floor plan and a kitchen / living space to make all of your friends jealous of your new pad. This property features something we have only been seeing in million dollar + homes lately. Four true ensuite bedrooms on the main living floor. Oh ya, and the master? It’s something else. A 3/4 wood wrapped wall creates the perfect headboard space along with creating the separation for the pass through master closet. We love this and have been wanting to do it for a while so we are super stoked to see that the renovator added this feature to the project. The master bathroom features a soaking tub, throne room, double sink vanity and a shower fit for a king & queen.

Like I mentioned earlier, the next 3 bedrooms on the main floor all feature their own bathrooms. It’s brilliant and provides one of the better floor plans we have seen in a long time. Oh ya, there is a deck off the master and the views… Oh the views. You get a sweeping view of the entire Salt Lake Valley including the downtown SLC area. It’s ridiculously cool. Trust us.

The basement also features an atrium-style floating staircase, bonus bedroom + full bath and another crushed glass fireplace. New furnace and two new water heaters were also nicely fitted to the home making this 1950’s originally built house a proper 2016 revived home.

Hats are off to our Muve Approved renovator Riley Rogers on this one. We can’t wait for the next one!