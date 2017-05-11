Situated in the heart of Palm Springs and tucked against the San Jacinto Mountains, this dazzling desert retreat is steps from the vibrant local art, dining, and boutique shopping scene.

The 153 soothing, spacious guest rooms and suites offer a restorative retreat after heart-thumping adventures on rugged trails or in the lively nightlife scenes. At the rooftop pool and bar, pair brilliant sunsets with masterful cocktails. Dine at one of the hotel's two chef-driven restaurants featuring seasonal, shareable small plates made from fresh, local ingredients. From vista points like the refreshing rooftop deck or the two-story cinematic window in the lobby, every view is stunning and unsurpassed.

Text Courtesy of Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs