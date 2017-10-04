K Residence
K Residence is a minimalist renovation located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by CASE-REAL. Due to the limitations of the dimensions within the home, the designers sought to maximize the space by creating multi-functional custom pieces. Notably, the built-in wooden storage unit that is situated along the windows, which also serves as a bench and tabletop surface. Custom built-in cabinets were also created for the entryway, and built around the irregular ceilings.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- CASE-REAL
Photographer
- Daisuke Shima
Overview
Location
Structure
Apartment
Style
Modern
Year
2017
