K Residence is a minimalist renovation located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by CASE-REAL. Due to the limitations of the dimensions within the home, the designers sought to maximize the space by creating multi-functional custom pieces. Notably, the built-in wooden storage unit that is situated along the windows, which also serves as a bench and tabletop surface. Custom built-in cabinets were also created for the entryway, and built around the irregular ceilings.