Jungle Keva Tulum is a top-rated specialty boutique hotel recently featured in Architectural Digest Mexico's 2019 Anniversary Edition. We provide a very personalized service and have spared no expense to ensure every detail has been considered and fine-tuned to give our guests an experience of a lifetime. Our food is locally sourced and lovingly prepared, our amenities, tours, and services have been handpicked and vetted to ensure satisfaction and enjoyment.
A hallmark of the indoor-outdoor bathrooms is chukum, a smooth stucco popularized by the Mayans.
A single-story lodge view from the yoga pavilion.
The smallest of the lodges includes a private terrace and king-size bed wrapped in bamboo sheets.
Guests take to the airy dining room to socialize.
Jaque Studio didn't want the pool area to be crowded with beach chairs reminiscent of a resort. Instead, there is this petite relaxation zone.
Most of the lodges feature a mezzanine, or "tapanco," containing a sleeping loft and meditation space.
Relax on the private terrace, where beyond a wall of glass fringed hammocks face the tropical grounds.
The alfresco shower offers another opportunity to appreciate the landscape.
The five guest lodges range from around 500- to 600-square-feet.
The yoga pavilion, with its slatted wood screens, is peacefully positioned over the pool.
