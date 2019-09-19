Subscribe to Dwell+

Jungle Keva Tulum

Jungle Keva Tulum
Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Jungle Keva Tulum is a top-rated specialty boutique hotel recently featured in Architectural Digest Mexico's 2019 Anniversary Edition. We provide a very personalized service and have spared no expense to ensure every detail has been considered and fine-tuned to give our guests an experience of a lifetime. Our food is locally sourced and lovingly prepared, our amenities, tours, and services have been handpicked and vetted to ensure satisfaction and enjoyment.

A hallmark of the indoor-outdoor bathrooms is chukum, a smooth stucco popularized by the Mayans.

A hallmark of the indoor-outdoor bathrooms is chukum, a smooth stucco popularized by the Mayans.

A single-story lodge view from the yoga pavilion.

A single-story lodge view from the yoga pavilion.

The smallest of the lodges includes a private terrace and king-size bed wrapped in bamboo sheets.

The smallest of the lodges includes a private terrace and king-size bed wrapped in bamboo sheets.

Guests take to the airy dining room to socialize.

Guests take to the airy dining room to socialize.

Jaque Studio didn't want the pool area to be crowded with beach chairs reminiscent of a resort. Instead, there is this petite relaxation zone.

Jaque Studio didn't want the pool area to be crowded with beach chairs reminiscent of a resort. Instead, there is this petite relaxation zone.

Most of the lodges feature a mezzanine, or "tapanco," containing a sleeping loft and meditation space.

Most of the lodges feature a mezzanine, or "tapanco," containing a sleeping loft and meditation space.

Relax on the private terrace, where beyond a wall of glass fringed hammocks face the tropical grounds.

Relax on the private terrace, where beyond a wall of glass fringed hammocks face the tropical grounds.

The alfresco shower offers another opportunity to appreciate the landscape.

The alfresco shower offers another opportunity to appreciate the landscape.

The five guest lodges range from around 500- to 600-square-feet.

The five guest lodges range from around 500- to 600-square-feet.

The yoga pavilion, with its slatted wood screens, is peacefully positioned over the pool.

The yoga pavilion, with its slatted wood screens, is peacefully positioned over the pool.

Architect
  • Jaque Studio
Interior Design
  • Jaque Studio
Landscape Design
  • Entorno Taller de Paisaje
Builder
  • Ceiba Immobiliara
Photographer
  • César Béjar
Structure
  • Hotel
    • Style
  • Rustic