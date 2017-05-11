Jungalow

The project aims in creating an economically modest built form for an agriculturist and his family. Abstraction of urban farming could be seen in both exterior and interior spaces. The design uses the natural light and the built form to its advantage.
The site abuts access way on the south and other two sides by adjoining structures. Its location is peculiar as the site is located in the city fringes. The surrounding dwelling unit comprises of peculiar semi urban row houses. South facade has the main entry and is flanked by a series of balconies and stepped terrace on each floor. Activities are distributed on various levels- semi private spaces on ground floor while private spaces on upper floors.
The heart of the structure is the double heighted courtyard which is embellished with creepers and climbers. The green curtain cuts the direct entry of west sunlight inside the house and creates a buffer. The view from the spaces offers a glance of voluminous courtyard. The shape of the temple is evolved from the form of Shikhara – a feature of Hindu temple architecture. Temple with triple height factor acts as a wind tunnel with mechanical exhaust fan. Circular windows in bedroom, out looking the landscape serves as a natural picture frame. The basic building materials are kept to its natural form and texture to comprehend the naturality of flora.

Connection of living room, dining area and courtyard

Connection of living room, dining area and courtyard

Living area

Living area

View of entry and courtyard from dining area

View of entry and courtyard from dining area

Play of fenestration in bedroom

Play of fenestration in bedroom

Bedroom

Bedroom

Bedroom

Bedroom

Puja area

Puja area

View of court from upper floor

View of court from upper floor

Cut out above courtyard

Cut out above courtyard

View of dining and courtyard

View of dining and courtyard

Connection of dining and courtyard

Connection of dining and courtyard

Elevational elements

Elevational elements

Interior details

Interior details

Elevational elements

Elevational elements

Family room

Family room

View of double heighted family room

View of double heighted family room

Courtyard

Courtyard

Courtyard

Courtyard

Ground floor view from entry

Ground floor view from entry

Credits

Architect
  • Chinmay Laiwala
  • Jigar Asarawala
  • Tarika Asarawala
Photographer
  • Ishita Sitwala

Overview

Location
  • Surat, Gujarat, India
    • Bedrooms
  • 6
    • Year
  • 2017