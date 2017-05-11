Joshua Tree Case Study Cabin

By Mike Vensel
Joshua Tree Case Study Cabin
View Photos

The Joshua Tree Case Study Cabin was designed and hand built by Artist and Designer Mike Vensel. The cabin explores the ways in which architecture can disappear into the landscape when not in use. Using simple materials such as lightweight waterproof fabric and pressure treated lumber the shell of the cabin can be removed and the frame can fold flat when not in use. All of the furniture along with the fabric shell can be stored and secured underneath the floor. The cabin is completely off the grid with solar power, rainwater capture and a composting toilet. For more information please visit: mikevensel.com/por...

Mike Vensel uploaded Joshua Tree Case Study Cabin through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Outdoor, Desert, Trees, and Grass. The Joshua Tree Case Study Cabin Photo of Joshua Tree Case Study CabinView Photos

The Joshua Tree Case Study Cabin

Modern home with Outdoor. Shown with door flaps in open position for a cross breeze Photo 2 of Joshua Tree Case Study CabinView Photos

Shown with door flaps in open position for a cross breeze

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Coffee Tables, and Dark Hardwood Floor. Folding canvas butterfly chairs and table Photo 3 of Joshua Tree Case Study CabinView Photos

Folding canvas butterfly chairs and table

Shown with the fabric shell removed in convertible mode Photo 4 of Joshua Tree Case Study Cabin modern homeView Photos

Shown with the fabric shell removed in convertible mode

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Coffee Tables, and Dark Hardwood Floor. The view facing north with the fabric shell removed Photo 5 of Joshua Tree Case Study CabinView Photos

The view facing north with the fabric shell removed

Modern home with Bedroom and Dark Hardwood Floor. Folding wooden cube frames in convertible mode Photo 6 of Joshua Tree Case Study CabinView Photos

Folding wooden cube frames in convertible mode

The view to the mountains in convertible mode Photo 7 of Joshua Tree Case Study Cabin modern homeView Photos

The view to the mountains in convertible mode

Cabin shown with fabric shell and cholla cactus in the foreground Photo 8 of Joshua Tree Case Study Cabin modern homeView Photos

Cabin shown with fabric shell and cholla cactus in the foreground

Modern home with Dining Room, Dark Hardwood Floor, Table, and Chair. Interior view with dining, living and bedroom areas Photo 9 of Joshua Tree Case Study CabinView Photos

Interior view with dining, living and bedroom areas

Dining area and kitchen / bathroom shown with privacy curtain, hiding the composting toilet Photo 10 of Joshua Tree Case Study Cabin modern homeView Photos

Dining area and kitchen / bathroom shown with privacy curtain, hiding the composting toilet

Cabin at dawn in fully closed configuration. Photo 11 of Joshua Tree Case Study Cabin modern homeView Photos

Cabin at dawn in fully closed configuration.

Cabin shown in closed and stored configuration Photo 12 of Joshua Tree Case Study Cabin modern homeView Photos

Cabin shown in closed and stored configuration

Credits

Posted By
m
Mike Vensel
@mikevensel
Architect
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Joshua Tree, California
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 200
    • Lot Size
  • 2 acres