Joshua Tree Case Study Cabin
The Joshua Tree Case Study Cabin was designed and hand built by Artist and Designer Mike Vensel. The cabin explores the ways in which architecture can disappear into the landscape when not in use. Using simple materials such as lightweight waterproof fabric and pressure treated lumber the shell of the cabin can be removed and the frame can fold flat when not in use. All of the furniture along with the fabric shell can be stored and secured underneath the floor. The cabin is completely off the grid with solar power, rainwater capture and a composting toilet. For more information please visit: mikevensel.com/por...
The Joshua Tree Case Study Cabin
Shown with door flaps in open position for a cross breeze
Folding canvas butterfly chairs and table
Shown with the fabric shell removed in convertible mode
The view facing north with the fabric shell removed
Folding wooden cube frames in convertible mode
The view to the mountains in convertible mode
Cabin shown with fabric shell and cholla cactus in the foreground
Interior view with dining, living and bedroom areas
Dining area and kitchen / bathroom shown with privacy curtain, hiding the composting toilet
Cabin at dawn in fully closed configuration.
Cabin shown in closed and stored configuration