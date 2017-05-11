The Joshua Tree Case Study Cabin was designed and hand built by Artist and Designer Mike Vensel. The cabin explores the ways in which architecture can disappear into the landscape when not in use. Using simple materials such as lightweight waterproof fabric and pressure treated lumber the shell of the cabin can be removed and the frame can fold flat when not in use. All of the furniture along with the fabric shell can be stored and secured underneath the floor. The cabin is completely off the grid with solar power, rainwater capture and a composting toilet. For more information please visit: mikevensel.com/por...