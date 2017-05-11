Jaffa Hotel
After an extensive renovation, the doors to Israel's beautifully designed Jaffa Hotel are officially open.
Located less than four miles from Tel Aviv, in the historic port city of Jaffa, the recently completed Jaffa Hotel has been designed by London–based architectural designer John Pawson, together with local conservationist and architect Ramy Gill.
Pawson, who is known for his signature minimalist style and visionary designs, and Gill worked alongside a team of restoration experts to meticulously and lovingly restore the 19th-century structure that once served as a French hospital and convent. Working with a neutral color palette that seamlessly blends into the Mediterranean climate and the property’s heady atmosphere, the project successfully juxtaposes the historic elements of the building with Pawson's elegant, contemporary touch. With a transformation that has spanned over a decade, the results are nothing short of spectacular.
A peek at the striking contemporary lounge bar located in the historic 19th-century chapel.
During the renovation, Pawson and Gill added an entirely new building to the former hospital and convent. In the new structure, Pawson has created a modernist lobby, highlighting remnants of a 13th-century Crusader’s bastion wall that was uncovered during the excavation.
The bastion wall has been incorporated into the lobby's design.
A view from the exterior.
The lobby’s historic elements are juxtaposed with classic midcentury designs from Shiro Kuramata and Pierre Paulin together with artwork by Damien Hirst.
The lobby also features a Sheshbesh (backgammon) lounge and has been completed with bespoke tables designed by Pawson, which pay homage to the traditional games that merchants play in the nearby Jaffa market.
A close-up of the Shebesh tables designed by Pawson.
The Jaffa Hotel has a total of 120 hotel rooms and suites, along with a new six-story wing that features 32 private residences.
A series of arches and colonnades lead to a secluded central courtyard situated between the old structures and Pawson's new addition.
There is also a gorgeous outdoor pool.
Restored elements include stucco and stonework that date back to the 12th century.
Plastered walls were scraped to reveal generations of patina.
Gorgeous golden-yellow Cini Boeri Botolo chairs pair perfectly with the chapel's neutral palette and high ceilings.
One of the hotel's eating establishments is the New York-style deli Golda’s Delicatessen, whose decor includes modernist chairs from Thonet set against a backdrop of historic stonework.
The minimalist Pawson-designed spa.
The rooms boast the same contemporary yet historic feel. This is the Jaffa Room.
The stylish Presidential suite features a sofa and chairs from Lignet Roset.
The bedroom of the Presidential suite.
Throughout the hotel, patterned screens known as Masharabiya complement contemporary motifs and patterns—Pawson’s homage to traditional Middle Eastern architecture.
An exterior view of an artistic row of balconies.
Credits
- John Pawson
- Ramy Gill
- Rees Roberts + Partners LLP