After an extensive renovation, the doors to Israel's beautifully designed Jaffa Hotel are officially open.

Located less than four miles from Tel Aviv, in the historic port city of Jaffa, the recently completed Jaffa Hotel has been designed by London–based architectural designer John Pawson, together with local conservationist and architect Ramy Gill.

Pawson, who is known for his signature minimalist style and visionary designs, and Gill worked alongside a team of restoration experts to meticulously and lovingly restore the 19th-century structure that once served as a French hospital and convent. Working with a neutral color palette that seamlessly blends into the Mediterranean climate and the property’s heady atmosphere, the project successfully juxtaposes the historic elements of the building with Pawson's elegant, contemporary touch. With a transformation that has spanned over a decade, the results are nothing short of spectacular.