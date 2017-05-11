Jaffa Hotel

By
Jaffa Hotel
View Photos

$619 per night

Room2 guests
Tel Aviv District, Israel
Book This

After an extensive renovation, the doors to Israel's beautifully designed Jaffa Hotel are officially open.

Located less than four miles from Tel Aviv, in the historic port city of Jaffa, the recently completed Jaffa Hotel has been designed by London–based architectural designer John Pawson, together with local conservationist and architect Ramy Gill.

Pawson, who is known for his signature minimalist style and visionary designs, and Gill worked alongside a team of restoration experts to meticulously and lovingly restore the 19th-century structure that once served as a French hospital and convent. Working with a neutral color palette that seamlessly blends into the Mediterranean climate and the property’s heady atmosphere, the project successfully juxtaposes the historic elements of the building with Pawson's elegant, contemporary touch. With a transformation that has spanned over a decade, the results are nothing short of spectacular.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Wall Lighting, and Stools. A peek at the striking contemporary lounge bar located in the historic 19th-century chapel. Photo of Jaffa HotelView Photos

A peek at the striking contemporary lounge bar located in the historic 19th-century chapel.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Track Lighting, Pendant Lighting, and End Tables. During the renovation, Pawson and Gill added an entirely new building to the former hospital and convent. In the new structure, Pawson has created a modernist lobby, highlighting remnants of a 13th-century Crusader’s bastion wall that was uncovered during the excavation. Photo 2 of Jaffa HotelView Photos

During the renovation, Pawson and Gill added an entirely new building to the former hospital and convent. In the new structure, Pawson has created a modernist lobby, highlighting remnants of a 13th-century Crusader’s bastion wall that was uncovered during the excavation.

Modern home with Living Room, Bench, Chair, Coffee Tables, Sofa, Pendant Lighting, and Track Lighting. The bastion wall has been incorporated into the lobby's design. Photo 3 of Jaffa HotelView Photos

The bastion wall has been incorporated into the lobby's design.

Modern home with Outdoor. A view from the exterior. Photo 4 of Jaffa HotelView Photos

A view from the exterior.

Modern home with Living Room, Rug Floor, Chair, Sofa, Coffee Tables, and End Tables. The lobby’s historic elements are juxtaposed with classic midcentury designs from Shiro Kuramata and Pierre Paulin together with artwork by Damien Hirst. Photo 5 of Jaffa HotelView Photos

The lobby’s historic elements are juxtaposed with classic midcentury designs from Shiro Kuramata and Pierre Paulin together with artwork by Damien Hirst.

Modern home with Living Room, Bar, Coffee Tables, and Chair. The lobby also features a Sheshbesh (backgammon) lounge and has been completed with bespoke tables designed by Pawson, which pay homage to the traditional games that merchants play in the nearby Jaffa market. Photo 6 of Jaffa HotelView Photos

The lobby also features a Sheshbesh (backgammon) lounge and has been completed with bespoke tables designed by Pawson, which pay homage to the traditional games that merchants play in the nearby Jaffa market.

Modern home with Living Room, Table, and Bench. A close-up of the Shebesh tables designed by Pawson. Photo 7 of Jaffa HotelView Photos

A close-up of the Shebesh tables designed by Pawson.

Modern home with Hallway. The Jaffa Hotel has a total of 120 hotel rooms and suites, along with a new six-story wing that features 32 private residences. Photo 8 of Jaffa HotelView Photos

The Jaffa Hotel has a total of 120 hotel rooms and suites, along with a new six-story wing that features 32 private residences.

Modern home with Hallway. A series of arches and colonnades lead to a secluded central courtyard situated between the old structures and Pawson's new addition. Photo 9 of Jaffa HotelView Photos

A series of arches and colonnades lead to a secluded central courtyard situated between the old structures and Pawson's new addition.

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Large Pools, Tubs, Shower, and Large Patio, Porch, Deck. There is also a gorgeous outdoor pool. Photo 10 of Jaffa HotelView Photos

There is also a gorgeous outdoor pool.

Restored elements include stucco and stonework that date back to the 12th century. Photo 11 of Jaffa Hotel modern homeView Photos

Restored elements include stucco and stonework that date back to the 12th century.

Plastered walls were scraped to reveal generations of patina. Photo 12 of Jaffa Hotel modern homeView Photos

Plastered walls were scraped to reveal generations of patina.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Table, Stools, and Bench. Gorgeous golden-yellow Cini Boeri Botolo chairs pair perfectly with the chapel's neutral palette and high ceilings. Photo 13 of Jaffa HotelView Photos

Gorgeous golden-yellow Cini Boeri Botolo chairs pair perfectly with the chapel's neutral palette and high ceilings.

Modern home with Chair, Table, and Wall Lighting. One of the hotel's eating establishments is the New York-style deli Golda’s Delicatessen, whose decor includes modernist chairs from Thonet set against a backdrop of historic stonework. Photo 14 of Jaffa HotelView Photos

One of the hotel's eating establishments is the New York-style deli Golda’s Delicatessen, whose decor includes modernist chairs from Thonet set against a backdrop of historic stonework.

The minimalist Pawson-designed spa. Photo 15 of Jaffa Hotel modern homeView Photos

The minimalist Pawson-designed spa.

Modern home with Chair, Rug Floor, and Wall Lighting. The rooms boast the same contemporary yet historic feel. This is the Jaffa Room. Photo 16 of Jaffa HotelView Photos

The rooms boast the same contemporary yet historic feel. This is the Jaffa Room.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Table, Coffee Tables, Sofa, and Rug Floor. The stylish Presidential suite features a sofa and chairs from Lignet Roset. Photo 17 of Jaffa HotelView Photos

The stylish Presidential suite features a sofa and chairs from Lignet Roset.

Modern home with Wall Lighting, Chair, Rug Floor, and Bench. The bedroom of the Presidential suite. Photo 18 of Jaffa HotelView Photos

The bedroom of the Presidential suite.

Modern home with Chair. Throughout the hotel, patterned screens known as Masharabiya complement contemporary motifs and patterns—Pawson’s homage to traditional Middle Eastern architecture. Photo 19 of Jaffa HotelView Photos

Throughout the hotel, patterned screens known as Masharabiya complement contemporary motifs and patterns—Pawson’s homage to traditional Middle Eastern architecture.

An exterior view of an artistic row of balconies. Photo 20 of Jaffa Hotel modern homeView Photos

An exterior view of an artistic row of balconies.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Rees Roberts + Partners LLP
Photographer
Structure
  • Hotel

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell