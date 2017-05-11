Frischkorn Ranch

Frischkorn Ranch
A pair of Coloradans work with a design-build firm to create an airy, 2,100-square-foot modern home.

When you think of Colorado architecture, the last image that probably comes to mind is white-washed buildings perched along Mediterranean hillsides. Yet that is precisely the inspiration that Jacques Juilland—principal and owner of Habilis DesignBuild—tapped for the renovation of this single-story 1950s ranch in North Boulder. The homeowners, Will and Coral Frischkorn, are the duo behind Boulder’s popular cheese and charcuterie shop, Cured Boulder. “Every time we looked at pictures” of Meditteranean architecture, says Juilland, “they came back to that style.”

After gutting the interior to create an open floor plan, the Habilis crew installed reclaimed wood flooring that the homeowners had sourced. They painted the walls Strong White by Farrow & Ball and installed a custom metal stairs railing from local welder Joan of Arc. The stove is a Hwam Classic 7.

The facade has rustic overtones thanks to white-washed tongue-and-groove pine and Dryvit stucco with a limestone finish.

The facade has rustic overtones thanks to white-washed tongue-and-groove pine and Dryvit stucco with a limestone finish.

The building retains its original footprint; this was an important detail for the homeowners who wanted to be as environmentally-friendly as possible. "The biggest element I work with is to use the existing structure when I remodel," says Juilland.

The building retains its original footprint; this was an important detail for the homeowners who wanted to be as environmentally-friendly as possible. “The biggest element I work with is to use the existing structure when I remodel,” says Juilland.

After gutting the interior to create an open floor plan, the Habilis crew installed reclaimed wood flooring that the homeowners had sourced. They painted the walls Strong White by Farrow &amp; Ball and installed a custom metal stairs railing from local welder Joan of Arc. The stove is a Hwam Classic 7.

Juilland reused the existing cabinets but added custom fronts. The countertops are concrete and the fixtures are from California Faucets.

Juilland reused the existing cabinets but added custom fronts. The countertops are concrete and the fixtures are from California Faucets.

Even before Juilland started on the project, the homeowners tapped Ben Dagitz of DagitzFurniture to make a few items for the home.

Even before Juilland started on the project, the homeowners tapped Ben Dagitz of DagitzFurniture to make a few items for the home. This included the

Glenrock tiles in light grey provide dramatic contrast against the freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert. Juilland used the same tiles, though in a darker shade, on the inside of the shower.

Glenrock tiles in light grey provide dramatic contrast against the freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert. Juilland used the same tiles, though in a darker shade, on the inside of the shower.

"We knew we had to connect the exterior to the interior," says Juilland, who added the large window to the living room and French doors to make it easy to get in and out from the kitchen. The custom picnic table is custom-made from Ben Dagitz.

“We knew we had to connect the exterior to the interior,” says Juilland, who added the large window to the living room and French doors to make it easy to get in and out from the kitchen. The custom picnic table is custom-made from Ben Dagitz.

