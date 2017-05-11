J Schatz Studio and Home in Providence

J Schatz Studio and Home in Providence
Providence, Rhode Island
We have been inspired and full of hope since setting up our home and studio at 46 Dike St. located in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence. Our studio and home are located in a historical building that was created as a dye house for the Weybosset Mills in the 1880's. We fell in love when we stumbled upon it in October of 2015 and moved from Los Angeles to begin a new adventure in a community full of art and commerce, people who are making, learning, and living an inspired life together. If you are in Providence please visit. We would love to give you a tour and show you what inspires us. We are open Monday - Friday 10am-6pm. 46 Dike St., Providence RI, 02909. 866-344-5267, 401-273-0500

J Schatz Studio

J Schatz Studio

J Schatz Studio

J Schatz Studio

J Schatz Studio Entry

J Schatz Studio Entry

J Schatz Studio Inventory

J Schatz Studio Inventory

J Schatz Hummingbird Feeders

J Schatz Hummingbird Feeders

J Schatz Studio

J Schatz Studio

J Schatz Studio Glaze Room

J Schatz Studio Glaze Room

Dining Area in Loft with J Schatz Tableware and Custom Swing

Dining Area in Loft with J Schatz Tableware and Custom Swing

In kitchens that are looking for a more glam feeling, metallic or reflective tiles and materials can be a great idea. The slight changes in color of this metallic tile backsplash add visual interest and make for a consistent color palette with the stainless steel appliances.

In kitchens that are looking for a more glam feeling, metallic or reflective tiles and materials can be a great idea. The slight changes in color of this metallic tile backsplash add visual interest and make for a consistent color palette with the stainless steel appliances.

Shower room with tub and J Schatz Speckled Stoneware Tiles

Shower room with tub and J Schatz Speckled Stoneware Tiles

Loft Living Room and Bedroom

Loft Living Room and Bedroom

Custom built loft area for bedroom with translucent panels and cutouts

Custom built loft area for bedroom with translucent panels and cutouts

Bedroom with backside of paneled wall that also serves as a closet

Bedroom with backside of paneled wall that also serves as a closet

Living Room in Loft with J Schatz Kuni Juu Table Lamps

Living Room in Loft with J Schatz Kuni Juu Table Lamps

J Schatz Studio and Home at 46 Dike St.

J Schatz Studio and Home at 46 Dike St.

Jim and Peter at home on the swing in the loft area

Jim and Peter at home on the swing in the loft area

