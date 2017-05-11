We have been inspired and full of hope since setting up our home and studio at 46 Dike St. located in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence. Our studio and home are located in a historical building that was created as a dye house for the Weybosset Mills in the 1880's. We fell in love when we stumbled upon it in October of 2015 and moved from Los Angeles to begin a new adventure in a community full of art and commerce, people who are making, learning, and living an inspired life together. If you are in Providence please visit. We would love to give you a tour and show you what inspires us. We are open Monday - Friday 10am-6pm. 46 Dike St., Providence RI, 02909. 866-344-5267, 401-273-0500