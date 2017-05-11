J Schatz Studio and Home in Providence
We have been inspired and full of hope since setting up our home and studio at 46 Dike St. located in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence. Our studio and home are located in a historical building that was created as a dye house for the Weybosset Mills in the 1880's. We fell in love when we stumbled upon it in October of 2015 and moved from Los Angeles to begin a new adventure in a community full of art and commerce, people who are making, learning, and living an inspired life together. If you are in Providence please visit. We would love to give you a tour and show you what inspires us. We are open Monday - Friday 10am-6pm. 46 Dike St., Providence RI, 02909. 866-344-5267, 401-273-0500
J Schatz Studio
J Schatz Studio
J Schatz Studio Entry
J Schatz Studio Inventory
J Schatz Hummingbird Feeders
J Schatz Studio
J Schatz Studio Glaze Room
Dining Area in Loft with J Schatz Tableware and Custom Swing
Shower room with tub and J Schatz Speckled Stoneware Tiles
Loft Living Room and Bedroom
Custom built loft area for bedroom with translucent panels and cutouts
Bedroom with backside of paneled wall that also serves as a closet
Living Room in Loft with J Schatz Kuni Juu Table Lamps
J Schatz Studio and Home at 46 Dike St.
Jim and Peter at home on the swing in the loft area
