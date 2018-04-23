Island View House is a architect designed lake-front home on Lake Cecebe that is loaded with amenities and some features that reflect Frank Lloyd Wright's ideas. The house faces south east providing a long view down the lake between Gordon and Watson Islands.

Solid pine doors and accents throughout the house add to its lake charm. The large deck of Island View House is a great place to see without being seen, sun bathe, relax, eat outside, or BBQ.

Lake Cecebe is just north of Huntsville, Ontario Canada between Burk's Falls and Magnetawan. Approximately 2.5 to 3 hours north of downtown Toronto. From Island View House there are approximately 40 miles of navigable waterways. - The cottage comes with the loan of a 16' canoe and two single kayaks. Eight adult life jackets are provided. Boats and motors can be rented on the lake.

- six sky lights

- ample windows

- open living room/dining room/kitchen design gives the home a light open feeling with privacy

- large cushioned living room window seat helps bring the outside in.

- attached pine paneled porch with screens plus easily stackable vinyl panel windows (Weather Wall) for another dining area or place to play games or relax

- hickory hardwood floors in the main living area

- leather sofa, stylish recliner chairs add comfort and room for everyone.

At over 2,500 square feet, Island View House is comfortable for 2 to 8 people. There are two bedrooms and four sleeping areas. Island View House has two powder rooms, and two bathrooms with either a walk-in shower or Jacuzzi tub.

The path to the shore has a gentle slope and there are 4 Muskoka/Adirondack chairs on the private docks. The main dock is 28' x 8' dock with a 20' x 10' attached dock and swim ladder for easy access to the lake for swimming.

Island View House is a great base for boating and fishing. Lake Cecebe contains pickerel (Walleye), Northern Pike, Yellow Perch and Small Mouth Bass.

Fall leaf color can be spectacular from mid to late September.

Many evenings loons treat guests to a chorus of calls, sometimes fish can be seen jumping in the lake, and most nights the sunsets and stars are beautiful from the dock.

Come listen to the loons, relax and enjoy the good life at the lake!