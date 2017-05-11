The single-family housing project with 420 m2, located in a residential condominium in the city of Natal-

RN, served in a bold and elegant way the purpose of welcoming a young couple with two children.

The project design started from the intention of creating large rooms which comfortably would promote

dialogue between the exterior and the interior of the residence, using an architectural language inspired

by international style. The adopted party was guided by integration and spatial and visual flow between

the indoor and outdoor areas, with a view to compliance with the bioclimatic conditions.

GUIDANCE AND IMPLEMENTATION

The implementation on a corner lot, parallel to the ground limitation wall, aimed to optimize the capture

of ventilation in this region comes predominantly from the southeast. Thus, the windows of the rooms

are oriented to the east and south. Likewise, to back the construction of the southern land border,

deploying this site the recreation area, the project favored the capture and movement of winds.

The distribution of the needs program in three floors follows the logic of contiguity of spaces. Thus, the

ground floor comprises a kitchen, a guest suite and the social area, which was arranged to provide a fluid

connection between the environments from the lobby to the gourmet, going through the living room and

dining fulfilling comfortably the task of entertaining friends and family. Still on the ground, the recreation

area was leased at the back of the land in order to protect the family's privacy.

The elevation of the ground floor from the level of the sidewalk shows the building that is surrounded by

gentle slopes, resulting from landscaping in which their elements contribute to climate mitigation and

integrate plastically to architectural design.

Aiming user comfort, the garage, located in the semi-basement, enables two accesses to the building:

one through the service area, also on this floor; and another by the main entrance on the ground floor.

The upper floor accommodates intimate living area, consisting of three suites connected by a free space

that houses a library, given the owner's requirement.

THERMAL COMFORT

Large apertures capture the abundant ventilation typical of the region, while the large eaves that house

terraces protect the internal spaces of direct sunlight. The double-wall job on the north face and sun

protection shields on the west face of the openings are also strategies to mitigate the incidence of thermal load inside and aim to provide thermal comfort to residents.

The interaction of the volumes of pure geometric forms give rise to large swings open to provide shaded

areas permeated by large ventilation provided by the system frames in aluminum, glass and wood.

STRUCTURE AND MATERIALS

The adopted structural system consists largely of pillars, slabs and walls in apparent concrete, modeling

and line the spaces. The main motivation of the choice of reinforced concrete gave greater plastic freedom, enabling the reading of the floors as separate volumes, and has guaranteed the fluidity of the

internal spaces and large spans.

The recreation area has received in a covered metal frame with steel sections that extend along the room,

scanning the frames and promoting the finish with lightness and elegance. The stairs to the upper floor

is also designed with the use of metal profiles in order to ensure a slender structure with only two points

of support.

The use of materials like wood and hydraulic tile, which makes up the large panel of the west facade, and

the use of typical stones of the region in the wall of the lining of the recreation area, favors dialogue

between contemporary and regional language.

Project - Single Family Residence;

Award - Honorable Mention in the IAB-PB 2015 Awards in the Architecture of Buildings Category;

Architects - Márcio Lucena, Kleimer Martins, Tadeu De Brito, Tamáris Costa Brasileiro, Deborah Barbosa, Kellington Dantas e Anna Beatriz Monteiro;

Engeineers - Aurélio Marcolino (structure) and Ademi Costa (construction);

Location - Flora Boulervard, Ponta Negra, Natal-RN, Brazil;

Ground Area - 526,35 m²

Built Area - 420,38 m²

Project Year - 2014;

Built Year - 2018;

Photos - Maíra Acayaba.