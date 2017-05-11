Icehotel

Jukkasjärvi, Norrbotten County, Sweden
Icehotel is a world famous hotel and art exhibition made of ice and snow. Founded in 1989, it is reborn in a new guise every winter in the Swedish village of Jukkasjärvi 200 km north of the Arctic Circle. The Torne River, the arts, and creating a setting for life-enriching moments are at the heart of it all.

"Lollipop" is designed by architect Mathieu Brison and interior designer Luc Voisin. Indulge your inner child and take a nap surrounded by giant lollipops and cupcakes.

The Living Ocean designed by British art student Marnie Green and her father, production designer, Jonathan Paul Green. A visual feast of marine creatures, the room celebrates the natural wonder of the ocean.

Icewoman is designed by Linda Vagnelind, a Swedish artist. As you enter the suite, a pair of swim goggles greets you and waves run along the walls towards icewoman who towers at the far end.

Spruce Woods, designed by Canadian artists Jennie O'Keefe and Chris Pancoe, reflects the passions of its festival- and nature- loving creators. An iconic VW van is nestled in a forest of spruce trees illuminated by the lights of Aurora Borealis.

"Oak" art suite by Tjåsa Gusfors and Sam Gusfors.

"The Tao of Cat" art suite by Sonia Chow and Huschang Pourian.

"Blossom" art suite by Wouter Biegelaar and Viktor Tsarski

The Icehotel's main hallway.

