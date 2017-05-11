The 6,275-square-foot residence boasts bright, open interiors in an industrial shell.

Formerly an ink manufacturing facility, 518 Fulton Street in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, offers peace and privacy in an urban setting. The current homeowner—whose work, coincidentally, is in commercial printing—purchased the industrial building in 2009 and worked with architect Mark Demerly to convert it into a loft-like residence with a spacious auto court, gym, pool, and detached apartment with its own kitchen, bathroom, and laundry area.

The original red brick building featured no windows and a rotted roof. After gutting the structure, the architect opened up a portion to create the auto court, which involved cutting through four inches of concrete decking and rebar. What used to be the center of production is now an open-air courtyard planted with southern magnolia trees, offering a sense of calmness on arrival. Creating window canopies and carving large openings for the southern facade proved another challenge with a high pay-off: the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath residence now enjoys a flood of natural light. During the winter months, the 10-inch PVC HVAC system running through the concrete floor acts as a kind of radiant heat.

Completed in 2012, the I-Loft is now on the market for $2,599,999 through Encore Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information, contact Joe Shoemaker.