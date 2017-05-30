New and innovative residential concept to launch in Dutch housing market

HUT: plug-and-play apartments

HUT will be launching a new type of residency in September 2017; new and innovative ‘plug-and-play’ apartments where technology and services are just as important as living comfort. HUT consists of three apartment complexes at Beursstraat, Warmoesstraat and Spuistraat in Amsterdam´s historic city centre.

The idea is simple: all residents have to do is move in, because the apartments have already been fully furnished by designer duo Prast&Hooft. Residents will be able to manage their home and facilities using the multi-functional HUT app that includes a variety of features and services such as laundry, parcel delivery, breakfast, bicycle and gym services. All residents will have access to shared and sustainable HUT bikes. High-speed Wi-Fi will also be accessible for everyone and the communal lobby on the ground floor may be used at any time.



The Smart Home System can be used to regulate the apartment’s temperature, switch lights on and off and open and close the front door.



HUTs are available in four sizes. Two single occupancy apartment types; the HUT Cute (40-50 sq. m.) and the HUT compact (50-70 sq. m.) And two double occupancy apartments, the HUT Big (65-85 sq. m.) and HUT Super (85-115 sq. m.). Rents vary from € 1450,- per month.



For more information about HUT, please get in touch by sending an e-mail to info@speakeasyagency.nl