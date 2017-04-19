In order to build a house the client has bought the last empty plot at the Ploče quarter in Dubrovnik. The steep site is of irregular shape, and it was divided with a road by the change in land zoning plans. The house is set on top of the plot with a wonderful view of the Old City and Lokrum Island, while the lower part is intended for a great and lush garden.

The project task was to design a house for parents and their adult children with their families. Therefore the plot contains two objects. One, a two storey object for parents, and the other, made up of two apartments for the children and their families. In this way, three residential units were formed. A shared outdoor space is inserted between the two houses - a terrace designed for socializing and family gatherings that connects instead of separating them. The pool is in front of the parents’ house, sunken under the terrace level so it does not block the view from the living room. The garage spaces are located right next to the road and hidden from view by the slope of the plot.

One of the main house features is the white facade constructed from local stone from the quarry Visočani, cut into 8x120cm "sections". The façade whiteness is underlined by slits of large continuous glass which provide wonderful views of the city to all living areas and bedrooms, while the bathrooms and kitchen are located in the interior of the house. The only one that deviates from this rule is the parents’ luxurious bathroom on the first floor which also overlooks the city and Lokrum through a large glass wall. The smaller house is pulled out towards the garden area to allow greater privacy, and the children’s house façade is broken to ensure more privacy to the sleeping and living areas.

A simple combination of materials is complemented by natural wood pergola beams connecting the two houses. The natural wood is also used as a floor covering and for the garage door panels. Wooden furniture in all three units is custom made to maximize the space and underline minimalism in colors and materials.