The house for a family with a child was completed in 2010 and is located on a busy street in a residential area of the city of Paderborn. In accordance with the predominant development in this area, the one-and-a-half storey building has a gabled roof, thereby deliberately integrating typologically into the existing neighborhood. The house is accessed over a gravel-covered introverted courtyard, which is closed off from the adjacent road by a concrete wall. Also the garage is accessed through the courtyard. It was designed in a way that it merges with the house and is barely noticeable.

The living room, dining room, kitchen and a guest toilet are located on the ground floor, while all bedrooms and the corresponding bathrooms are situated on the first floor. A fitness room is located in the attic. The spa in the basement of the house is luminated with natural light through a walk-on skylight. Towards the public space of Husener Street, the building presents itself as largely closed. Towards the garden, however, the ground floor is dissolved in glass, thus the interior and exterior spaces merge and allow unlimited vistas.

