House On The Point

By Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects
House On The Point
View Photos

This modestly sized ocean front house is designed for an informal active family. Working with the constraints of a small footprint, every moment and view counts. The open plan transparent first floor connects ocean and bay views. A more private second floor prioritizes ocean front indoor-outdoor living and a strategically placed hot tub to enjoy bayfront sunsets from. Red cedar siding and anodized aluminum windows and doors bare the elements. Screens are employed to provide shade and privacy.

Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects uploaded House On The Point through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Ocean and bay views Photo of House On The Point modern homeView Photos

Ocean and bay views

Main Entrance Photo 2 of House On The Point modern homeView Photos

Main Entrance

Main Entrance Photo 3 of House On The Point modern homeView Photos

Main Entrance

View from beach looking through to bay Photo 4 of House On The Point modern homeView Photos

View from beach looking through to bay

Master bedroom deck Photo 5 of House On The Point modern homeView Photos

Master bedroom deck

Master Bedroom Photo 6 of House On The Point modern homeView Photos

Master Bedroom

Upper deck with fireplace Photo 7 of House On The Point modern homeView Photos

Upper deck with fireplace

Dining and living room overlooking ocean Photo 8 of House On The Point modern homeView Photos

Dining and living room overlooking ocean

Ocean view from upper deck Photo 9 of House On The Point modern homeView Photos

Ocean view from upper deck

Credits

Posted By
Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects
@ginamiller
Landscape Design
  • LaGuardia Design Group
Builder
  • Fountainhead Construction
Photographer
  • Matthew Carbone

Overview

Location
  • Water Mill, New York
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Year
  • 2016