House On The Point
This modestly sized ocean front house is designed for an informal active family. Working with the constraints of a small footprint, every moment and view counts. The open plan transparent first floor connects ocean and bay views. A more private second floor prioritizes ocean front indoor-outdoor living and a strategically placed hot tub to enjoy bayfront sunsets from. Red cedar siding and anodized aluminum windows and doors bare the elements. Screens are employed to provide shade and privacy.
Ocean and bay views
Main Entrance
View from beach looking through to bay
Master bedroom deck
Master Bedroom
Upper deck with fireplace
Dining and living room overlooking ocean
Ocean view from upper deck
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Landscape Design
- LaGuardia Design Group
Builder
- Fountainhead Construction
Photographer
- Matthew Carbone
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Year
2016