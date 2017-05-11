House of Inside and Outside

Located on a corner lot of a hilly neighborhood in the city of Semarang, Indonesia, the house opens up to its surrounding as much as it embodies a comfortable living spaces in the interior of the house. The house, consisting of grey masses that have wood lined openings, is arranged geometri-cally based on functions. One mass is the living quarter, one mass is office and garage, and the other is the service quarter. All these masses surround a void in which an existing mango tree has been growing since tens of years ago. This void then becomes the entry point of the house. The house focuses on creating sequence of experience that brings the focus back to nature through spatial overlapping of indoor rooms and outdoor rooms and presence of light coming through sky-light and large openings. The house has tall and wide recessed openings throughout not only to maximize visual connection to its surrounding but also to let the house breaths by bringing protected light and air into the house. The articulation of the openings allows them to create an uninterrupted and boundless relationship between outside and inside of the house. The house uses contrasted but complementary materials of warm orange wood and cool grey concrete. These materials, kept in their raw conditions, create integrity and honesty to the architecture of the house through their unique natural characteristics.

House of Inside and Outside
Semarang, Indonesia
2013-2015

Architect: Tamara Wibowo Architects
Architecture Photography: Fernando Gomulya

The transition space from dining room to living room

The transition space from dining room to living room

Living room relationship to outdoor terrace

Living room relationship to outdoor terrace

Living Room

Living Room

No boundaries

No boundaries

Courtyard

Courtyard

Courtyard

Courtyard

Front facade

Front facade

Front yard

Front yard

Entry

Entry

Small courtyard

Small courtyard

Front yard

Front yard

Open corner

Open corner

Couryard

Couryard

Entry

Entry

Dining room

Dining room

Upper Living Room

Upper Living Room

Pantry and Dining Room

Pantry and Dining Room

