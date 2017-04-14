House J2

By 3LHD
House J2
View Photos

The family house for a young couple with children is located in the green residential part of the city of Zagreb. The former family house was built in the 1950s on a steep hill slope and did not fully use all the advantages of the site nor did it meet the requirements of contemporary living standards. The beautiful view to the city and large garden was not valued appropriately.
On both sides the site is bordered by a street and a high building. These contextual facts determined the concept and the shape of the new project. The “L” layout with closed fronts „protects” the house from the street and the neighboring building. At the same time the garden has been redesigned with all the main rooms in the house oriented towards it.
The living room, dining room and kitchen form a unique space and together with a swimming pool are built into the ground. In this way, being at the same level and separated from each other by a glass wall they bring the garden into the house. The house entrance is above, at street level, together with garage, storage, closet-space and studio. The family area is above the entrance space along with the living and dining rooms.

The materials used for the facades correspond to the spatial organization of facilities. The living and dining spaces are separated by glass walls which completely open the living space to the outside; on the other hand, the bedroom walls are alternatively paneled by wooden boards.

3LHD uploaded House J2 through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
View of the house from the backyard Photo of House J2 modern homeView Photos

View of the house from the backyard

Living room and the kitchen island Photo 2 of House J2 modern homeView Photos

Living room and the kitchen island

View of the house from the street Photo 3 of House J2 modern homeView Photos

View of the house from the street

The backyard as seen from the entrance to the house Photo 4 of House J2 modern homeView Photos

The backyard as seen from the entrance to the house

Concept sketch Photo 5 of House J2 modern homeView Photos

Concept sketch

Stairs that connect the ground floor and basement floor Photo 6 of House J2 modern homeView Photos

Stairs that connect the ground floor and basement floor

Basement floor plan Photo 7 of House J2 modern homeView Photos

Basement floor plan

Credits

Posted By
3LHD
@studio3LHD
Architect
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Damir Fabijanić
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2007
    • Square Feet
  • 4262
    • Lot Size
  • 7394