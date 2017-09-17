House in Taishido is a minimalist residence located in Miyagi, Japan, designed by Camp Design inc. The renovation is a plan for the third floor of a steel frame three-floor building. The original structure included three children’s rooms with a Japanese-style room connected to each other. The client is a family of four with small children, but included their brothers living in the neighborhood with a large family of about 15 people. The architects set the location using a transitional outer wall as a flow line with a lining of steel stretched above.