House in Ohue is a minimal architecture project located in Ohue, Japan, designed by DAISAKU Hanamoto. This house is located in the village among old houses that are built on the slope irregularly. Beautiful mountain ridgelines and sky can be seen from this site. The theme is how to connect with those surrounding environments. The roof divided into three harmonizes it by matching it with the roof gradient of the surroundings. Also, this shape is harmonious with the ridgeline of the mountain. The client can live under this roof feeling the connection with the surrounding environment.