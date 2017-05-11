House in Aonashi
House in Aonashi is a minimal residence located in Gunma, Japan, designed by SNARK. This project of a two-story residential building in the suburbs of Maebashi City began with the selection of the site. There are some thin rivers flowing in Aonashi town which is at the foot of Mt. Haruna. Residential groups are scattered along the rivers, and there is a landscape where rivers slip through between the fields and houses. Currently, farmland is spreading, but it was expected to gradually become residential areas. The place chosen as the site is the area where the two rivers merge. Various kinds of wild grasses are growing naturally at the confluence point, and there was richness not found in urban areas.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- SNARK
Photographer
- Ippei Shinzawa
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2017
