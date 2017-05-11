House GM

By
House GM
View Photos

In the raining south of Chile, we make a the building that is floating over the landscape, increasing the idea of the vernacular architecture from the south in Chile.

Flexibility of spaces, economy of materials and a small budget were main point when we star the creative process.

The materials used in the project were wood, the easiest to find in the area, wood pilots to stand the house, concrete floor, envolvent in black nerved Zinc.

The area of the house is 120 sqm and the highest interior point is 4.8 mts.

Architects: EXTCO
Collaborators: Cristian Gana + Raimundo Noguera.
website www.extco.cl

uploaded House GM through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Shed RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, and House Building Type. Front House Photo of House GMView Photos

Front House

Modern home with Outdoor, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Shower, Wood Fences, Wall, Landscape Lighting, Side Yard, and Grass. Exterior feels like barn Photo 2 of House GMView Photos

Exterior feels like barn

Modern home with Outdoor, Side Yard, Landscape Lighting, Trees, Wood Fences, Wall, Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Shower, and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. North elevation Photo 3 of House GMView Photos

North elevation

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Gable RoofLine, House Building Type, and Metal Siding Material. East Facade Photo 4 of House GMView Photos

East Facade

Modern home with Dining Room, Two-Sided Fireplace, Table, Storage, Concrete Floor, Bench, Wall Lighting, and Ceiling Lighting. interior house Photo 5 of House GMView Photos

interior house

Modern home with Kitchen, Concrete Floor, Laminate Cabinet, Refrigerator, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Wall Oven, Wall Mount Sink, Microwave, Wood Counter, Ceiling Lighting, Dishwasher, Drop In Sink, and Wall Lighting. Interior House Photo 6 of House GMView Photos

Interior House

Modern home with Living Room, Bench, Concrete Floor, Two-Sided Fireplace, Ceiling Lighting, Sofa, Table Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Coffee Tables, and Wall Lighting. Interior House Photo 7 of House GMView Photos

Interior House

Modern home with Living Room, Bench, Medium Hardwood Floor, Sofa, Wall Lighting, Concrete Floor, Ceiling Lighting, and Two-Sided Fireplace. Interior House Photo 8 of House GMView Photos

Interior House

Credits

Posted By
@undefined