In the raining south of Chile, we make a the building that is floating over the landscape, increasing the idea of the vernacular architecture from the south in Chile.

Flexibility of spaces, economy of materials and a small budget were main point when we star the creative process.

The materials used in the project were wood, the easiest to find in the area, wood pilots to stand the house, concrete floor, envolvent in black nerved Zinc.

The area of the house is 120 sqm and the highest interior point is 4.8 mts.

Architects: EXTCO

Collaborators: Cristian Gana + Raimundo Noguera.

website www.extco.cl